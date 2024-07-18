KICC CEO to lead global conferencing association

Kenyatta International Convention Centre CEO James Mwaura. [File, Standard]

\Kenya has for the first time been elected to lead Africa’s meetings and conventions sector by securing a leadership position.

James Mwaura, who is also the CEO of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), will serve as the elected Chairperson for the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), African Chapter, for a two-year term.

Mwaura's election marks Kenya's debut in this role. As Chair, he will collaborate with colleagues to position Africa as a prime business conferencing destination; and showcase the continent's potential for hosting major events.

"Africa is ready to do business with the world," Mwaura said, adding, "With the right in-country partnerships, member countries can host major events. As ICCA Africa Chapter, we will work to ensure we raise this profile."

Among his priorities, Mwaura said he “will push for strategic Chapter involvement that provide valuable business and learning opportunities for Africa, develop initiatives that foster greater participation and networking among Africa Chapter members as well as mobilize new members to the chapter.”

He further emphasised the continent's untapped potential in the meetings and conference business.

ICCA is a global organisation representing leading suppliers in the international meetings and events industry. It brings together 1,100 member companies across 100 countries.