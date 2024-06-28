Electric vehicle firm MojaEV makes Kenya entry

Business
 By Sofia Ali | Jun 28, 2024
MojaEV Kenya Marketing Executive Annette Githinji demonstrates how to charge the firm's Neta V electric vehicle on May 31. [Robert Tomno, Standard]

Electric mobility firm MojaEV Kenya, the exclusive distributor of Neta Electric Vehicles in Africa, has opened a flagship showroom in Nairobi.

Against the backdrop of global discussions on climate change and carbon emissions, the launch underscores Kenya’s pivotal role in adopting environmentally friendly transport solutions.

Neta Electric Vehicles executive vice president Wilson Sun emphasised the urgency of addressing carbon emissions, highlighting Kenya’s strategic position as the East African Community’s economic powerhouse and a key player in sub-Saharan Africa.

Kenya is making strides in cutting emissions, with a draft e-mobility policy under development as of April 2024.

The policy aims to address critical challenges such as sustainable supply chains, secure data management, efficient charging infrastructure, and the promotion of local manufacturing and assembly of electric vehicles.

MojaEV Kenya Chief Executive Wang Aiping expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with stakeholders in Kenya’s burgeoning e-mobility sector, including the Association of Vehicle Assemblers (AVA).

AVA Business Development Manager Joy Wanyonyi echoed these sentiments, noting the registration of over 13 electric vehicle companies at local assemblers. She stressed the need for swift policy formulation to support the sector’s growth.

The Ministry of Roads and Transport highlighted Kenya’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, a significant portion of which originates from the transport sector’s heavy reliance on fossil fuels.

As the sector continues to grow alongside population and industrialisation trends, transformative measures such as electrification become paramount in achieving climate goals outlined in the Paris Agreement, which Kenya ratified in 2015.

Currently, Kenya boasts a robust installed electricity capacity, with a notable surplus that could support increased demand from electric vehicles. Mr Wang reaffirmed NETA’s global commitment to sustainable mobility solutions, stressing the company’s dedication to advancing technological frontiers and expanding its footprint across Africa.

Electric vehicles, the firm said, will retail at between Sh4 and Sh4.5 million, aiming to make electric vehicles more accessible to more Kenyans.

