State to distribute 1.8 billion pyrethrum seedlings to farmers

Business
 By Nikko Tanui | Feb 01, 2024
When former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui interacted with Pyrethrum farmers in Keringet, Kuresoi South on July 21,2021. [File, Standard] 

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithuka Linturi has announced that the government will distribute 1.8 billion pyrethrum seedlings to farmers across the country.

Speaking during the Pyrethrum Farmers Day organised by Kentegra in Kipkelion East constituency, Kericho county, Linturi announced government's ambitious goal to reclaim 70 per cent of the global pyrethrum market.

"There is no other best pesticide than that which is produced from pyrethrum. When Kenya used to produce 70 per cent, the foreign exchange was very high. The government is deliberate in the promotion of the growth of pyrethrum," he said.

The CS revealed the involvement of four pyrethrum companies in the country in the development of the crop, acknowledging the support from companies such as Kentegra in the South Rift region.

"We want the pyrethrum board to be deliberate in what is required in supporting the farmers," he said.

During the event, Crop Development Principal Secretary Paul Rono addressed the issue of counterfeit seeds affecting the industry.

"The government is committed to combating the sale of substandard seeds by unscrupulous businessmen," he said.

Kipkelion East MP Joseph Cherorot urged the government to establish a minimum guaranteed pyrethrum price.

Kericho county Agriculture Department Chief Officer Betsy Chebet disclosed that the region currently boasts of 150,000 acres under the crop after 3,500 certified pyrethrum seedlings were distributed to farmers.

These farmers, mainly located in Tendeno/Soget, Londiani, Kedowa/Kimugul, and Chepseon ward in Kipkelion East constituency, yielded an impressive 93,000 kilograms of pyrethrum in December last year.

“ Kentegra Company purchased the pyrethrum at Sh310 per kilogram, resulting in an estimated earnings of around Sh28 million for pyrethrum farmers in Kericho,” said Chebet.

Related Topics
Previous article
Nakuru gets five mobile grain dryers to mitigate post-harvest losses
Next article
Man to serve life sentence for defiling his daughter
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Business
AfDB throws Kenya new debt lifeline amid Eurobond jitters
By Frankline Sunday 2 hrs ago
Business
Premium Audit uncovers 687 excess staff at Treasury
By Nicholas Maina 17 hrs ago
Real Estate
Slum areas set for Sh30b World Bank low-cost housing project
.

Latest Stories

Pastoralist MPs want state to ban export of unprocessed leather
Business
By Antony Gitonga
29 mins ago
State to distribute 1.8 billion pyrethrum seedlings to farmers
Business
By Nikko Tanui
41 mins ago
Nakuru gets five mobile grain dryers to mitigate post-harvest losses
Business
By Hilda Otieno
52 mins ago
Culture-centered approach to engaging youth in feed sector
Opinion
By The Standard Digital
1 hr ago
Premium Audit uncovers 687 excess staff at Treasury
Business
By Frankline Sunday
2 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Antony Gitonga 29 mins ago
Business
Pastoralist MPs want state to ban export of unprocessed leather
By Nikko Tanui 41 mins ago
Business
State to distribute 1.8 billion pyrethrum seedlings to farmers
By Hilda Otieno 52 mins ago
Business
Nakuru gets five mobile grain dryers to mitigate post-harvest losses
By The Standard Digital 1 hr ago
Opinion
Culture-centered approach to engaging youth in feed sector

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.