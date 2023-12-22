Standard Group taps new talent to board

Christine Muthui and Albert Sigei take up new roles as independent non-executive directors as part of an ongoing reorganisation by the media firm in a changing operating environment.

The board of The Standard Media Group has appointed two experienced tax and turnaround professionals.

Mr Albert Sigei and Ms Christine Muthui will take up new roles as independent non-executive directors, effective December 19, 2023, the listed company said yesterday.

Their appointments follow the recent appointment of management expert Omondi Achola and veteran journalist Chaacha Mwita as the company's non-executive directors.

The Standard Group is a multimedia company with investments in various platforms such as print operations, television, radio, digital media, and courier services. The listed company runs some of the leading print, television, radio, and digital channels in the country.

They include The Standard and The Nairobian newspapers, Radio Maisha and Spice FM radio stations.

The group also runs KTN Home and KTN News television stations besides digital services, including e-paper, the standardmedia.co.ke website, digger classifieds and value-added services.

As the Group transforms, these experts will play a crucial role in driving innovation amidst the current economic and technological obstacles faced by media organisations, said the board.

“The board takes this opportunity to welcome and congratulate Mr Sigei and Ms Muthui on their appointment,” said the board.

Mr Sigei is a seasoned senior executive with more than 25 years of experience in the business advisory and manufacturing sectors.

He has at various times held the role of chief executive in three countries across Africa.

Mr Sigei was recently been appointed as chief executive of Pretoria Portland Cement - Zimbabwe, effective January 1, 2024.

This follows a stint as the founding managing partner of STARTIFY Ltd, an Africa-focused business advisory firm focused on restructuring, turnaround and mergers and acquisitions transactions.

“He brings on board a multi-disciplinary background with a mix of skills, including general management, business development, restructuring and turnaround, M&A (mergers and acquisitions), finance and risk management,” said a notice to shareholders signed by Standard Group Company Secretary Millicent Ng’etich.

“He has wide board experience having served as executive and independent director for various companies.”

Mr Sigei is currently on the board of Angaza Centre for Technology Literacy as a non-executive director

He holds a First-Class Honors degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Nairobi and is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and graduated in leadership courses offered by Ivy League Business Schools - INSEAD, London Business School, HEC Paris and The Ivey Business School at Western University.

Ms Muthui, on the other hand, is a director at Alpha Tax and Business Advisory Services Ltd and has over 20 years of tax and business advisory experience.

She helps organisations implement and execute corporate tax strategies and other stakeholders in reviewing tax legislation in Kenya and East Africa.

Previously, she worked as a tax manager at Coca-Cola Central East and West Africa (CEWA) and one of the big four audit firms KPMG.

Accredited trainer

Ms Muthui is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPA-K) and a Certified Public Secretary (CPS-K).

She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) Degree from the University of Nairobi, an MBA for executives from Strathmore Business School and is currently pursuing a PhD in Commercial Law - Taxation at the University of Cape Town.

She is also an accredited trainer. She is a member of the Public and Tax Committee of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a former member of the Tax Committee of the Law Society of Kenya.

She also served as a Board Trustee and currently sits as an External Committee member of the Centre of Tax Studies in Africa – IBFD.