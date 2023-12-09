EALA MP Shahbal honoured by Mombasa Business Community

EALA Mp Suleiman Shahbal with an award during the Mombasa Business Awards Gala Dinner hosted by the Kenya National Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP and businessman Suleiman Shahbal has been honoured for his exemplary contribution by the Mombasa Business Community.

Shahbal, the Chairman of GulfCap Real Estate, Africa's largest real estate developer, was bestowed with the award in recognition of his outstanding years of service, unwavering devotion, and steadfast support to the local business community.

He was awarded during the Mombasa Business Awards Gala Dinner hosted by the Kenya National Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KNNCI) on Friday at Sarova Whitesands Hotel.

The recognition comes at a time when his company, GulfCap Real Estate was awarded as the best real estate developer in Africa in Namibia by the African Union for Housing Finance (AUFC) last month.

In the same month of November, President William Ruto launched Phase 2 of the Buxton Point project in Mombasa, which was undertaken by his company.

Notable among the initiatives undertaken by his company are the Starehe Point project in Nairobi, valued at Sh20 billion, and the Buxton Point project in Mombasa worth Sh6 billion.

KNCCI Deputy President Mustafa Ramadhan said the accolade stands as a testament to his significant impact and leadership within the industry.

“Shahbal has always been our advisor on matters of trade and investment. He has been there for us whenever we want him,” he said.

The chamber’s Mombasa chapter chairman Abud Jamal said Shahbal’s leadership and story have impacted many in the business community.

Reacting to the award Shahbal said “The chamber mentioned that the award is in appreciation of my service, devotion, and support to the business community, but it is my honor to appreciate them for having confidence in our leadership. I am humbled!”

He has interests in the oil business, power, real estate, hospitality, and the banking sector where he started the first Sharia-compliant bank- Gulf African Bank.