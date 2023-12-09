EALA MP Shahbal honoured by Mombasa Business Community

Business
 By Fred Kagonye | Dec 09, 2023
EALA Mp Suleiman Shahbal with an award during the Mombasa Business Awards Gala Dinner hosted by the Kenya National Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP and businessman Suleiman Shahbal has been honoured for his exemplary contribution by the Mombasa Business Community.

Shahbal, the Chairman of GulfCap Real Estate, Africa's largest real estate developer, was bestowed with the award in recognition of his outstanding years of service, unwavering devotion, and steadfast support to the local business community.

He was awarded during the Mombasa Business Awards Gala Dinner hosted by the Kenya National Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KNNCI) on Friday at Sarova Whitesands Hotel.

The recognition comes at a time when his company, GulfCap Real Estate was awarded as the best real estate developer in Africa in Namibia by the African Union for Housing Finance (AUFC) last month.

In the same month of November, President William Ruto launched Phase 2 of the Buxton Point project in Mombasa, which was undertaken by his company.

Notable among the initiatives undertaken by his company are the Starehe Point project in Nairobi, valued at Sh20 billion, and the Buxton Point project in Mombasa worth Sh6 billion.

KNCCI Deputy President Mustafa Ramadhan said the accolade stands as a testament to his significant impact and leadership within the industry.

“Shahbal has always been our advisor on matters of trade and investment. He has been there for us whenever we want him,” he said.

The chamber’s Mombasa chapter chairman Abud Jamal said Shahbal’s leadership and story have impacted many in the business community.

Reacting to the award Shahbal said “The chamber mentioned that the award is in appreciation of my service, devotion, and support to the business community, but it is my honor to appreciate them for having confidence in our leadership. I am humbled!”

He has interests in the oil business, power, real estate, hospitality, and the banking sector where he started the first Sharia-compliant bank- Gulf African Bank.

Related Topics
Previous article
Equity Hawks to kick off Africa Women's Basketball league against Angola's Inter Clube today
Next article
Renewable energy projects gaining momentum, investor says
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi 5 hrs ago
Business
UBA Kenya deepens regional diplomatic community links in trade push
By James Wanzala 1 day ago
Business
Ruto challenges youth to be part of change in Africa
By Brian Ngugi 1 day ago
Business
Premium EACC goes after Uhuru men over botched Sh6 billion Telkom sale
.

Latest Stories

Kituo cha Sheria sues EPRA for retaining fuel cost above Sh200
Business
By Kamau Muthoni
46 mins ago
Digital industry players say transaction costs remain major challenge
Business
By Patrick Vidija
2 hrs ago
Premium Coffee reforms standoff persists as CS appoints transition team
Business
By Boniface Gikandi
2 hrs ago
Premium Salary delays as counties face cash crunch
Business
By Standard Team
2 hrs ago
Premium More pain for borrowers as big banks pass on interest rate hike
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Kamau Muthoni 46 mins ago
Business
Kituo cha Sheria sues EPRA for retaining fuel cost above Sh200
By Patrick Vidija 2 hrs ago
Business
Digital industry players say transaction costs remain major challenge
By Boniface Gikandi 2 hrs ago
Business
Premium Coffee reforms standoff persists as CS appoints transition team
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Business
Premium Salary delays as counties face cash crunch

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.