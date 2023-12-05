SeamlessHR picks Bryan Kariuki to amplify regional influence

Bryan Kariuki has been appointed as SeamlessHR Eastern Africa's Vice President to amplify regional influence. [Courtesy]

A human resource firm, SeamlessHR has named Bryan Kariuki as its Eastern Africa Vice President to amplify regional influence.

In a statement, the firm said as an accomplished ex-McKinsey executive and passionate about leveraging technology to solve real-world problems, Kariuki brings more than 15 years of experience driving growth for technology companies throughout Africa.

Kariuki joins SeamlessHR's Regional C-suite to lead operations and expansion in Eastern Africa, while based in the company's offices in Nairobi.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bryan to the SeamlessHR team," said Dr Emmanuel Okeleji, CEO and co-founder of SeamlessHR.

Okeleji said Kariuki’s proven track record of successfully launching, scaling, and expanding ventures makes him the ideal leader to drive our next phase of growth in the region.

Kariuki joins SeamlessHR from Cellulant, where as Vice President he helped expand the fintech company's payments platform and solutions across 16 African countries.

Before that, he held leadership roles at Copia Global, Jumia, Travelstart, and other leading technology firms operating in Africa.

Kariuki has launched and grown successful startups and established new business verticals and units within larger corporations. He possesses deep knowledge of the African tech ecosystem and regulatory environment.

Highly regarded as a mobiliser and collaborator, Kariuki was honored as one of Kenya's Top 25 Men in Digital (2022) and Top 40 Men Under 40 (2016). He holds an MBA from INSEAD Business School.

