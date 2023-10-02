Expert says performance management software key for excellence in banking sector

Organisations that get performance management right become formidable competitive machines. [iStockphoto]

A Human Resources expert has said optmisation of employee performance remains pivotal in the fast-paced world of banking and finance, where precision and efficiency are paramount.

Seamless HR Chief Executive Officer Dr Emmanuel Okeleji said to gain a competitive edge and steer their teams toward success, HR leaders across the country are increasingly embracing the power of performance management software.

He said this digital solution offers a robust platform for defining and tracking vital performance metrics, encompassing revenue, sales, customer satisfaction, risk management, and compliance adherence.

“With clear targets in place, employees understand what is expected of them and how their work contributes to overall business objectives,” he said.

according to him, performance management software empowers leaders to seamlessly align organisational objectives with individual employee goals, ensuring everyone knows their role in achieving overarching targets.

Okeleji said the performance management software introduces a new era of continuous performance tracking, fostering transparency and accountability.

to him, it equips managers and leaders with real-time insights to provide timely feedback and data-driven decision-making for optimizing workforce productivity.

This, in turn, cultivates a culture of perpetual improvement and engagement among employees, thanks to its ability to link incentives and rewards directly to goal achievement, Okeleji pointed out. Seamless HR Chief Executive Officer Dr Emmanuel Okeleji. [Courtesy]

A perfect example of such software is SeamlessHR, tailored precisely to meet the specific needs of the banking and finance sector.

SeamlessHR provides an integrated platform for all of these performance management capabilities.

The software is designed specifically for the banking and finance sector, with metrics Key Performance Indicators (KPI) libraries, and features tailored to the industry’s needs.

With SeamlessHR, businesses can define KPIs/OKRs and cascade goals based on key metrics, track performance in real-time and provide regular feedback, make data-driven decisions to optimize employee productivity and motivate and engage teams by tying incentives to goal achievement

It also helps in building a culture focused on accountability, transparency and growth.

In today's fiercely competitive landscape, Okeleji said performance management software is not an option but a necessity, offering leaders the tools they need to transform their workforce into a finely tuned machine, poised for high-performance results and sustained business growth.

He noted that the future of banking and finance has been irrevocably altered by the seamless integration of technology and human potential, promising a brighter and more prosperous era.