Workers unions demand refund of housing levy deductions

Kenya Universities Staff Unions (Kusu) Secretary General Charles Mukhwana. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Workers unions through the Trade Unions Congress of Kenya (TUC-K) want the government to refund housing levy already deducted from salaries.

The unions also want the government and employers to stop further deductions of the housing levy with immediate effect.

Kenya Universities Staff Unions (Kusu) Secretary General Charles Mukhwana, said workers have suffered because of the housing levy.

"Workers cannot continue being beast of burden for all Kenyans to put up houses for others even where they have not been told they want houses. It is unfair, it is unconstitutional and an unnecessary burden to the Kenyan workers," Dr Mukhwana said.

Kusu Secretary General faulted the court for its middle-ground stand on the Finance Act by giving a 45 days window to the government before the orders can take effect, saying the bench has committed a fallacy.

"The housing levy in the Finance Act 2023 is either constitutional or unconstitutional and there is no middle ground. We urge that the unconstitutionality should begin from the day that levy is declared unconstitutional," he said.

Kenya Medical and Practitioners and Dentist Union (KMPDU), Kenya Union of Clinical Officers and Kenya Union of Nurses went to court to seek redress against the Treasury Cabinet Secretary and other four agencies over the Finance Act 2023.

High Court bench comprising of Justices David Majanja, Christine Meoli and Lawrence Mugambi declared the 1.5 percent house levy unconstitutional.

Justice Majanja in his ruling said the government had not provided a rational explanation for why it had imposed the housing levy only on workers with employment in the formal sector.

"The introduction of the housing levy is discriminatory and irrational and arbitrary and is in violation of the Constitution," he ruled.

The judges then allowed the government lawyers’ request for a 45 day stay of the order as they decide whether to appeal or make changes to the law that will address the court's concerns.

But KMPDU Secretary General Davji Bhimji, said the window should be used by the government to refund monies deducted from the workers.

"The Finance Act has impoverished our workers, the 45 days should be used to refund the monies already collected by Jan 10. The government should look at ways of collecting revenue but not through workers," Dr Bhimji said.

The unions maintained that the government should look for other means of collecting revenue rather than taxing workers.

"The tax has increased the price of fuel in the country which has a ripple effect on consumable products causing prices to increase. This has also made many businesses fold for lack of circulation of funds and shrinking buying power," Bhimji said.

"This has also made the government to collect less revenue from its people in terms of tax," he added.

The KMPDU Secretary General said the government cannot work in silos and succeed in its endeavours.

"Let the government work with other stakeholders and arrive at a middle ground on how to balance out on taxation and employability," he said.

Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) Secretary General Constanta Wasonga said workers need nothing less than a refund of all money deducted from their pay by employers.

"We don’t expect public universities to continue deducting money from our members but expect them to prepare a refund cheque for our members," Wasonga said.

He lamented that the government continues to raid the workers’ payslips further by introducing a 2.75 per cent contribution to the Social Health Insurance Fund despite opposition from the unions.

"We promise our members that the same way we challenge the housing levy, we will apply the same formula on this," he said.

Peterson Wachira said over-taxation has led to loss of jobs in the country leaving many households in despair.

"We tell the president that the writing is on the wall. It is capital, bold and red. The housing levy was rejected from the word go. Over taxation has caused many workers to lose jobs. Will not allow the government to continue raiding workers pockets," he said.