Think tank asks State to widen social safety nets for Kenyans

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Sep 29, 2023
Social Security house that houses the National Social Security Fund headquarters. [File, Standard]

A government think tank has asked the Ruto administration to beef up social security for Kenyans who are confronting a high cost of living.

The policy recommendation is contained in a report by the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (Kippra).

The Kenya Economic Report 2023 whose theme is ‘Cost of Living and the Role of Markets’ reviews the performance of the economy during the preceding year and provides medium-term prospects for the next three years.

"Provide a comprehensive social protection system to complement the minimum wage so that workers and their families can maintain a reasonable level of income through decent work," says Kippra. 

"This can be done through provision of reliable and affordable public transport for workers, housing, universal health care and universal education to cushion the minimum wage earners against the high cost of living."

The Ruto administration, which took over last September, has been under pressure to bring down the cost of living and create jobs. But some of its proposed tax and policy measures have been questioned by various interest groups, which has stoked social tensions.

Families hammered by a high cost of living face even more pain from a twin blow of soaring fuel prices and a crippling hike in interest rates.

"Enhance targeted social safety net programmes to protect the poor and vulnerable groups such as orphans, elderly and people with disabilities from food inflation shocks," says Kippra.

"Early warning systems on weather shocks could be utilised to ensure that social safety nets are in place before a crisis occurs."

The rising cost of living is further burdening the already economically strained Kenyans and stoking social tensions at a time President William Ruto’s government is facing mounting pressure to address the cost of living in response to his campaign promises.

The prices of key food items have increased  significantly over the past couple of months, adding pressure on cash-starved households still reeling from the economic hit of the Covid-19 pandemic.

High cost of living in a high-inflation environment has huge implications on social welfare, experts say.

It erodes the purchasing power of consumers, depriving them of opportunity to access necessities like food and healthcare. 

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, which have disbursed billions of shillings in financing to the new administration, have been against subsidies.

Rather than targeting assistance to consumers, President Ruto has said his government, would seek to reduce food production costs and increase output by subsidising inputs such as fertiliser and quality seeds.

Related Topics
Previous article
Prof Walingo wins Sh81m pay battle with university
Next article
A lukewarm shower on the slopes of Mt Kenya, then a theatrical treat
.

Similar Articles

By Kelvin Karani 5 hrs ago
Business
Waive all visas for cruise ship tourists, says Nassir
By Esther Dianah 5 hrs ago
Business
Local industries urged to raise output to counter cheap imports
By Graham Kajilwa 7 hrs ago
Real Estate
Premium Why land is the stumbling block to affordable housing
.

Latest Stories

Think tank asks State to widen social safety nets for Kenyans
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Premium Governors splash Sh195b on perks amid economic crisis
Business
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Premium What the State must do to make life bearable for all
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Premium Fresh pain for Kenyans as cement makers hike prices
Business
By Brian Ngugi
5 hrs ago
Premium Scorecard: Gachagua's mixed bag of fortunes in tea, coffee reforms
Business
By Ndung’u Gachane
5 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Business
Think tank asks State to widen social safety nets for Kenyans
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Governors splash Sh195b on perks amid economic crisis
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Business
Premium What the State must do to make life bearable for all
By Brian Ngugi 5 hrs ago
Business
Premium Fresh pain for Kenyans as cement makers hike prices

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.