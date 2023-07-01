KRA says 6.3 miilion Kenyans filed taxes on time

Business
 By Fred Kagonye | Jul 01, 2023

President William Ruto at Kenya Revenue Authority during the filing of his tax returns at the Times Tower, Nairobi. [PSCU]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has said that the number of 6.3 million filed their 2022 tax returns by midnight on June 30, 2023.

According to the taxman, this represents a 14.5 per cent growth compared to 2022 when 5.5 million Kenyans filed their 2021 tax returns.

KRA cites the growth to the early release of p9 forms by employers, Kenyans taking the initiative to file returns, and collaboration between the taxman and organizations to implement off-site filling support.

The taxman says that its service support framework also contributed to the high compliance.

“KRA commends taxpayers for turning up in large numbers to meet their tax obligations,” reads a statement from KRA.

“This is a true show of patriotism that should be embraced more in the next financial year.”

Kenyans who had not filed their returns will pay a Sh2,000 fine or five per cent of the tax due for individuals or Sh20,000 or five per cent of the tax due for non-individuals.

The taxman announced that Kenyans can contact their centres through (0711 099 999) for facilitation if they want to file their returns.

 

.

