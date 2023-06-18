Why ethical AI requires a future-ready and inclusive education system

Business
 By World Economic Forum | Jun 18, 2023

 

 Robot humanoid using a laptop for big data analysis. [Getty Images]

The recent development of generative artificial intelligence (AI) has led to a surge in the adoption of AI across a wide range of industries, from healthcare to marketing.

But with it, there is ample evidence of discriminatory harm that AI tools can cause to already marginalised groups through unconscious biases in algorithms and lack of representation in data sets.

AI also has varied potential impacts on jobs and labour, with marginalised groups being more susceptible to job loss or displacement due to automation. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023 indicates that 44 per cent of workers’ core skills are expected to change in the next five years alongside increased tasks completed by machines.

With generative AI, recent research done by OpenAI concluded that 80 per cent of the US workforce would have some share of work affected by GPTs (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) and about 19 per cent of workers will have a significant share of their work affected.

Research also indicates that the impact of AI on jobs and labour is more likely to have negative consequences for women, racialised, indigenous, and low-income groups.

Eric Brynjolfsson, director of the Stanford Digital Economy Lab, noted that while automation by AI can increase productivity and wealth, the benefits disproportionately go to those with resources that are not easily replaced with technology such as unique assets, talents or skills.

A spiral of growing marginalisation can occur in the already disadvantaged communities due to their low literacy on AI.

With the rapidly growing number of tasks being automated and augmented by AI, employment and business opportunities inevitably evolve and make the ability to use AI technologies a vital qualification.

However, the current education and training system is inadequate to prepare everyone for this transformational journey.

Groups with fewer resources are likely to be directly or indirectly excluded and marginalised. For example, children in marginalised communities have lower access to advanced technologies and AI education opportunities and exposure to the latest technologies and curricula.

 “The ethical use of AI not only includes understanding the social implications of AI and harnessing the fair use of data, but also entails education and training opportunities that are accessible, fair, and diverse,” it noted.

Related Topics
Previous article
Clipped wings
Next article
Finance Bill: Is turnover tax magic bullet to expanding the tax base?
.

Similar Articles

By Rebecca Muiruri 19 mins ago
Dr Pesa
Good money habits children should learn early in life
By Graham Kajilwa 3 hrs ago
Business
Premium From Big Four to Beta: Ruto's economic recovery plan for Kenya
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Business
Ndung'u: This is how we are addressing the high cost of living
.

Latest Stories

Real estate's dream lives on amid visible ruins
Opinion
By Njora Waweru
19 mins ago
Why ethical AI requires a future-ready and inclusive education system
Business
By World Economic Forum
19 mins ago
Finance Bill: Is turnover tax magic bullet to expanding the tax base?
Opinion
By Carol Muasya
19 mins ago
Ruto praises Meru farmers, pledges Sh100m feed factory
Business
By Phares Mutembei
19 mins ago
Good money habits children should learn early in life
Dr Pesa
By Rebecca Muiruri
19 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Njora Waweru 19 mins ago
Opinion
Real estate's dream lives on amid visible ruins
By World Economic Forum 19 mins ago
Business
Why ethical AI requires a future-ready and inclusive education system
By Carol Muasya 19 mins ago
Opinion
Finance Bill: Is turnover tax magic bullet to expanding the tax base?
By Phares Mutembei 19 mins ago
Business
Ruto praises Meru farmers, pledges Sh100m feed factory

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.