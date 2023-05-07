Lending firm to invest Sh7b in loans for small businesses

Business
 By Nanjinia Wamuswa | May 07, 2023
Mogo Kenya Country Manager Domas Mineikis (second left). [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard] 

Financial services firm Mogo has said it will extend Sh7 billion worth of credit to small businesses and individuals running projects with a potential to generate income and increase productivity.

Mogo Kenya Country Manager Domas Mineikis said productive lending will bridge the gap in financial inclusion by increasing access to credit to individuals and groups that have been traditionally excluded from the formal financial system.

“As a leader in the financial services sector, we strive to use our resources and capacity to help shape a better future and contribute to the country’s progress,” he said.

“This new credit facility aligns with our long-held commitment to significantly elevate small businesses in the markets we serve.”

Small enterprises account for over 90 per cent of all businesses in Kenya, forming a critical component of its economy.

However, many of these businesses face challenges accessing credit from financial institutions due to factors such as lack of collateral, long loan processing time, insufficient credit history, or high interest rates.

“Mogo’s productive lending addresses these challenges by providing MSMEs with quick access to affordable credit. This boosts entrepreneurship, promotes job creation, and drives economic growth,” Mineikis said.

Targeted borrowers will benefit from longer repayment periods and the low monthly payments through the firm’s best price guarantee brand promise.

Up to 89 per cent of Mogo’s active customers are self-employed.

Related Topics
Previous article
Financial institutions have a role in provision of quality education
Next article
Premium
President should be a walking specimen of his national vision
.

Similar Articles

By Stephen Rutto 1 day ago
Business
KNCCI bosses go head to head in chamber's national elections
By Augustine Oduor 1 day ago
Business
Inside Kenya's plan to spur manufacturing
By Graham Kajilwa 1 day ago
Business
Government to de-register non-compliant taxi firms, Murkomen warns
.

Latest Stories

Lending firm to invest Sh7b in loans for small businesses
Business
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
40 mins ago
Premium IMF boss: Why we don't see Kenya defaulting on Eurobond debt
Business
By Brian Ngugi
40 mins ago
Premium Inside search for William Ruto's top banker to steer the CBK ship
Business
By Brian Ngugi
3 hrs ago
Financial institutions have a role in provision of quality education
Business
By Carol Rutto
7 hrs ago
Premium Firm behind Nairobi's tallest building to pay KRA Sh52m
Business
By Kamau Muthoni
7 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Nanjinia Wamuswa 40 mins ago
Business
Lending firm to invest Sh7b in loans for small businesses
By Brian Ngugi 40 mins ago
Business
Premium IMF boss: Why we don't see Kenya defaulting on Eurobond debt
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Business
Premium Inside search for William Ruto's top banker to steer the CBK ship
By Carol Rutto 7 hrs ago
Business
Financial institutions have a role in provision of quality education

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.