Kenya's economic growth slowed to 4.8 per cent in 2022, Survey shows

Business
 By David Njaaga | May 03, 2023
Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) Director-General, Macdonald Obudho. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Kenya's economy experienced a slower growth rate of 4.8 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year's growth rate of 7.6 percent, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) 2023 Economic Survey.

The report released on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Nairobi attributed the sluggish growth to several factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic and a prolonged drought situation that impacted most counties in the country.

"Most of the growth we had in 2021 was coming from negative numbers because of the impact of Covid-19 in 2019, and so it was easy for most organizations to pick up," said Macdonald Obudho, KNBS Director-General.

Despite the downturn, the report revealed that the number of employed Kenyans increased to 19.1 million in 2022 from 18.33 million in 2021, with the informal sector continuing to lead in job creation.

The report show the population of all counties is expected to increase between 2020 and 2045.

The report indicates that Samburu County will experience the highest percentage increase in population at 84 percent, followed by Tana River at 81 percent, Narok at 79 percent, Lamu at 77 percent, Wajir at 75 percent, and Turkana also at 75 percent.

However, Nyamira County is projected to have the lowest population increase at only 12 percent, followed by Vihiga at 17 percent, Kisii at 18 percent, Kirinyaga at 19 percent and Machakos at 20 percent. The counties are considered net losers in terms of migrants, which may explain the low projected population growth.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Prof Njuguna Ndung’u who was present at the launch, noted that out of the 19.1 million employed Kenyans, 85 percent (16 million) worked in the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in 2022.

 "I note that the total of 816.6 thousand new jobs were generated despite the slowdown in the economy in 2022," he said.

The sectors that contributed to employment creation were Education (19.9 thousand), Manufacturing (15.8 thousand), Health (9.3 thousand), wholesale and retail trade (9.1 thousand), ICT (8.5 thousand), and Transport (5.3 thousand).

The report also noted an increase in crime rates and over 664,000 pending cases in court.

According to the report, the agricultural sector has shown growth, while the tourism industry is beginning to recover due to an increase in local tourism.

In addition, in the hospitality industry, Kenyans have occupied 59.9 percent of bed occupancy.

"Effectively, the MSME economy is one of the major sources of employment creation and income generation for the bulk of the Kenyans," said Ndung’u.

The report also highlighted that 85 percent of Kenya's energy came from renewable sources, indicating the country's commitment to sustainable energy practices.

Ndung’u said the government will continue to use data from KNBS to foster evidence-based planning and policymaking.

"The data helps us to appreciate the results that reflect the quality of policy that is implemented using that data and also defines the future direction of reforms that can be used to decide policy in the future," he said.

Related Topics
Previous article
CS Mutua calls on African leaders to respect electoral outcomes
Next article
Acknowledge media's role in fighting violent extremism, journalists tell state
.

Similar Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 5 hrs ago
Enterprise
Premium 18 million micro businesses: Kenya's forgotten economic powerhouse
By George Maringa 19 hrs ago
Business
Joseph Siror appointed Managing Director and CEO of Kenya Power
By James Wanzala 1 day ago
Business
State to establish industrial and export promotion fund
.

Latest Stories

Survey: Kenya's economic growth slowed to 4.8 per cent in 2022
Business
By David Njaaga
28 mins ago
Premium Ruto turns to regional lenders as Kenya gets Sh407b funding
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Premium Duncan Kurui: From guard earning Sh5,000 to owning a security firm
Enterprise
By Yvonne Chepkwony
2 hrs ago
Premium Coffee aroma that pushed techie to train global baristas
Enterprise
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
3 hrs ago
Premium How Kenya may have short circuited its power sector with PPA moratorium
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
3 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By David Njaaga 28 mins ago
Business
Survey: Kenya's economic growth slowed to 4.8 per cent in 2022
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Business
Premium Ruto turns to regional lenders as Kenya gets Sh407b funding
By Yvonne Chepkwony 2 hrs ago
Enterprise
Premium Duncan Kurui: From guard earning Sh5,000 to owning a security firm
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 3 hrs ago
Enterprise
Premium Coffee aroma that pushed techie to train global baristas

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.