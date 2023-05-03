Kenya's economic growth slowed to 4.8 per cent in 2022, Survey shows

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) Director-General, Macdonald Obudho. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Kenya's economy experienced a slower growth rate of 4.8 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year's growth rate of 7.6 percent, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) 2023 Economic Survey.

The report released on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Nairobi attributed the sluggish growth to several factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic and a prolonged drought situation that impacted most counties in the country.

"Most of the growth we had in 2021 was coming from negative numbers because of the impact of Covid-19 in 2019, and so it was easy for most organizations to pick up," said Macdonald Obudho, KNBS Director-General.

Despite the downturn, the report revealed that the number of employed Kenyans increased to 19.1 million in 2022 from 18.33 million in 2021, with the informal sector continuing to lead in job creation.

The report show the population of all counties is expected to increase between 2020 and 2045.

The report indicates that Samburu County will experience the highest percentage increase in population at 84 percent, followed by Tana River at 81 percent, Narok at 79 percent, Lamu at 77 percent, Wajir at 75 percent, and Turkana also at 75 percent.

However, Nyamira County is projected to have the lowest population increase at only 12 percent, followed by Vihiga at 17 percent, Kisii at 18 percent, Kirinyaga at 19 percent and Machakos at 20 percent. The counties are considered net losers in terms of migrants, which may explain the low projected population growth.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Prof Njuguna Ndung’u who was present at the launch, noted that out of the 19.1 million employed Kenyans, 85 percent (16 million) worked in the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in 2022.

"I note that the total of 816.6 thousand new jobs were generated despite the slowdown in the economy in 2022," he said.

The sectors that contributed to employment creation were Education (19.9 thousand), Manufacturing (15.8 thousand), Health (9.3 thousand), wholesale and retail trade (9.1 thousand), ICT (8.5 thousand), and Transport (5.3 thousand).

The report also noted an increase in crime rates and over 664,000 pending cases in court.

According to the report, the agricultural sector has shown growth, while the tourism industry is beginning to recover due to an increase in local tourism.

In addition, in the hospitality industry, Kenyans have occupied 59.9 percent of bed occupancy.

"Effectively, the MSME economy is one of the major sources of employment creation and income generation for the bulk of the Kenyans," said Ndung’u.

The report also highlighted that 85 percent of Kenya's energy came from renewable sources, indicating the country's commitment to sustainable energy practices.

Ndung’u said the government will continue to use data from KNBS to foster evidence-based planning and policymaking.

"The data helps us to appreciate the results that reflect the quality of policy that is implemented using that data and also defines the future direction of reforms that can be used to decide policy in the future," he said.