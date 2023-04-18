Ex-CS, PSs linked to Gulf Power ownership

A Gulf Energy outlet on Jogoo Road in Nairobi. [David Njaaga, Standard]

A former Energy Cabinet Secretary and two ex-Principal Secretaries have been mentioned as directors of Gallant Power Ltd, a major shareholder in Gulf Power Ltd.

The Senate Energy Committee Chairman Wahome Wamatinga (Nyeri Senator) named former CS Kiraitu Murungi and former PSs Patrick Nyoike and Joseph Njoroge as the directors of the company registered in Mauritius.

Mr Wamatinga pressed Gulf Power Ltd General Manager Norman Wanderi to reveal the names behind Gallant Power Ltd, of which he said he did not know and will need to check the documents in the office.

“Let me inform you that former Energy Cabinet Secretary Kiraitu Murungi, former Energy Principal Secretaries Patrick Nyoike and Joseph Njoroge are the directors of Gallant Power Ltd which is registered in Mauritius,” said the committee chairman.

Eala MP Suleiman Shahbal, Francis Njogu, Phillip Dyk, Earnest Nadome, Ahmed Bajaber and Duncan Mukira have been listed as directors of Gulf Power Company while Lawrence Chelimo is the company secretary, he said.

Gallant Power Ltd, Kenya Power Staff Retirement Staff Benefit Scheme, Noora Power Ltd have been listed as shareholders of Gulf Power Ltd, an independent power producer which supplies power to Kenya Power.

Nyeri Senator also revealed that Kenya Power Staff Retirement Benefits Scheme was listed as a shareholder of Gulf Power Ltd, which he said presents a potential conflict.

Best suited

Senators William Kisang (Elgeyo Marakwet), Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi), Oburu Oginga (Siaya) Sheikh Abbass (Wajir), James Lomenen (Turkana) and Danson Mungatana (Tana River) demanded that Gulf Power Ltd’s Managing Director Francis Njogu honours the summons after he failed to show up before the committee investigating the high cost of electricity in the country.

The senators concurred that Wanderi was not best suited to answer some questions, even after the company was given sufficient notice to have top officials appear before the committee.

“We have seen that the official sent here by Gulf Power Ltd is either not telling us the truth or is hiding some facts since at the end of the day, he is not the top official in the company, we would be wasting our time engaging with him further since we are not making any progress,” said Sifuna.

Kisang wondered why most independent power producers in the country were not willing to give the correct information, noting that the Senate’s concern was to lower the cost of electricity in the country.

This, he noted, would help them understand why power prices had skyrocketed in the past one year. The Senators also termed the 20-year agreement between Gulf Power Ltd and KPLC as too long.

They wanted to know whether there was a clause for the termination in case it was found to be unfavourable to Kenyans.

They said that the Gulf Power Ltd-KPLC deal will be probed further when the senior officials appear before the committee.