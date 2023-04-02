Supermarket launches self-checkout service

Business
 By James Wanzala | Apr 02, 2023
Brenda Ngendo, CIO assistant manager at Carrefour, shows Kenn Abuya, a Techweez blogger, how the self-checkout service at Carrefour Westgate shopping mall works. [James Wanzala, Standard]

You can now serve yourself at the counters of Carrefour Supermarket in Nairobi’s Westgate Mall store.

This is after the supermarket chain, which is owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Kenya, launched a self-checkout service at its Nairobi Westgate Mall store.

The counter allows customers to shop and complete purchases without the assistance of cashiers, saving time and avoiding inconveniences caused by long queues.

“The self-checkout service underlines our ongoing commitment to creating seamless shopping experiences for all our customers through adopting global best practices and solutions," said Majid Al Futtaim Retail Regional Director for East Africa, Christophe Orcet.

"The innovative service will allow customers greater freedom, control and convenience while shopping."

The service will be utilised by customers shopping less than 15 items and is expected to be rolled out in all Carrefour stores in the country following a successful pilot.

Carrefour has 19 stores countrywide, with 15 located in Nairobi.

.

Supermarket launches self-checkout service
.

