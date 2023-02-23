Top leadership changes at KRA

Business
 By George Maringa | Feb 23, 2023
Kenya Revenue Authority offices at Times Tower. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has made changes in its executive leadership.

In a statement by the board chairman Anthony Manyara, the Commissioner General has resigned.

“The board has today received the resignation letter of the Commissioner General FCPA Githii Mburu, MGH, CBS who resigned to pursue personal interests,” said Mwaura.

Mburu has been replaced by Rispah Simiyu in acting capacity.

“Following the resignation, the board has appointed FCCA, CS Rispah Simiyu (Mrs), Advocate, EBS to be the Acting Commissioner General KRA with effect from 23rd February 2023 until the position is substantively and competitively filled,” said Mwaura.

More appointments have been made to KRA.

Pamela Ahago has been appointed the Ag. Commissioner Domestic Taxes, while David Mwango has been appointed Ag. Commissioner, Customs and Border Control.

David Yego will be Ag. Commissioner in-charge of Intelligence, Strategic Operations, Investigation and Enforcement, while Nancy Ng’etic takes over as Ag. Commissioner Corporate Support Services.

Dr. Mohammed Omar remains Commissioner Strategy, Innovation and Risk Management, so will Dr. Fred Mugambi Mwirigi who retains his position as Commissioner Kenya School of Revenue Administration.

Paul Mutuku has also retained his position as Commissioner for Legal Services and Board Coordination.

Related Topics
Previous article
JKIA named best African cargo airport
Next article
Hope for cleaner Nairobi River as Ruto launches commission
.

Similar Articles

By Frankline Sunday 9 hrs ago
Money & Market
Airtel Africa eyes listing on Nairobi bourse by next year
By Antony Gitonga 18 hrs ago
Business
KenGen assures Kenyan of continuous power supply despite drought
By Harold Odhiambo 1 day ago
Business
Premium Why the Controller of Budget has rejected Sh3b request by counties
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Moneyed Kenyans escaping to the countryside
Real Estate
By Peter Theuri
33 mins ago
Premium What you should know before importing a car on your own
Motoring
By Mate Tongola
38 mins ago
Premium KRA boss calls it quits in wake of radical shake up
Business
By Jacob Ng’etich and Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Premium If the government doesn't change tack, the economy is headed south
Business
By Billow Kerrow
1 hr ago
Tap informal sector to increase tax collection, experts advise
Business
By James Wanzala
2 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Peter Theuri 33 mins ago
Real Estate
Premium Moneyed Kenyans escaping to the countryside
By Mate Tongola 38 mins ago
Motoring
Premium What you should know before importing a car on your own
By Jacob Ng’etich and Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Business
Premium KRA boss calls it quits in wake of radical shake up
By Billow Kerrow 1 hr ago
Business
Premium If the government doesn't change tack, the economy is headed south

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.