Top leadership changes at KRA

Kenya Revenue Authority offices at Times Tower. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has made changes in its executive leadership.

In a statement by the board chairman Anthony Manyara, the Commissioner General has resigned.

“The board has today received the resignation letter of the Commissioner General FCPA Githii Mburu, MGH, CBS who resigned to pursue personal interests,” said Mwaura.

Mburu has been replaced by Rispah Simiyu in acting capacity.

“Following the resignation, the board has appointed FCCA, CS Rispah Simiyu (Mrs), Advocate, EBS to be the Acting Commissioner General KRA with effect from 23rd February 2023 until the position is substantively and competitively filled,” said Mwaura.

More appointments have been made to KRA.

Pamela Ahago has been appointed the Ag. Commissioner Domestic Taxes, while David Mwango has been appointed Ag. Commissioner, Customs and Border Control.

David Yego will be Ag. Commissioner in-charge of Intelligence, Strategic Operations, Investigation and Enforcement, while Nancy Ng’etic takes over as Ag. Commissioner Corporate Support Services.

Dr. Mohammed Omar remains Commissioner Strategy, Innovation and Risk Management, so will Dr. Fred Mugambi Mwirigi who retains his position as Commissioner Kenya School of Revenue Administration.

Paul Mutuku has also retained his position as Commissioner for Legal Services and Board Coordination.