× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

HFC partners with Britam in new education insurance plan

BUSINESS
By Wainaina Wambu | Jun 30th 2022 | 2 min read
By Wainaina Wambu | June 30th 2022
BUSINESS
HF Group CEO Robert Kibaara and Britam Principal Officer Life Assurance Ambrose Dabani launch Elimu education plan. [Wainaina Wambu, Standard]

HFC, through its bancassurance intermediary, has partnered with Britam Holdings to launch a convenient and flexible education policy dubbed Elimu.

The product is set to enable parents to provide an uninterrupted quality education for their children with high returns, flexible terms and guaranteed payouts.

The education plan will be available from HFC and underwritten by Britam Holdings as part of HFC’s diversification strategy.

“We are deepening our full-service bank offering including bancassurance solutions and this product will provide an avenue for our customers to plan and save towards quality education for their children whilst increasing insurance penetration in the country, which currently sits at only three per cent,” HF Group Chief Executive Robert Kibaara.

HFC is the banking arm of the HF Group and offers fully-fledged commercial banking and property finance solutions

READ MORE

Mr Kibaara added that the education solution has been tailored to accommodate diverse customer needs and allows for high age limit entry of up to 60 years and tenure limits as low as six years.

Britam Life Insurance Principal Officer Ambrose Dabani said that the partnership is well-aligned to Britam’s strategy to be a customer-centric organisation with education planning being a priority for them.

“Elimu is a brainchild of two brands that aim to offer more value to HFC customers by leveraging on our heritage and track record of ensuring parents are able to give their children quality education,” he said.​

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Tax waiver on imported maize to reduce the price of unga
The measure is intended to reduce the costs of maize coming into the country and, therefore, impact the price of unga that is increasing in retailing points across the country.
Cost of living shoots to the highest since August 2017
The Bureau has attributed the inflation rise to the increase in price of basic commodities.

MOST READ

Kenya Kwanza queries state deal with foreign firm on three ports
Kenya Kwanza queries state deal with foreign firm on three ports

BUSINESS

By Patrick Beja and Patrick Amimo

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Watchdog flags firms for violating antitrust laws

By Graham Kajilwa | 19 hours ago

Watchdog flags firms for violating antitrust laws
Car parts manufacturer expects quadruple growth after embargo

By Graham Kajilwa | 19 hours ago

Car parts manufacturer expects quadruple growth after embargo
William Ruto pledges two-year turnaround strategy for KQ

By Patrick Vidija | 21 hours ago

William Ruto pledges two-year turnaround strategy for KQ
Sylvia Mulinge appointed new MTN Uganda CEO

By Betty Njeru | 22 hours ago

Sylvia Mulinge appointed new MTN Uganda CEO
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC