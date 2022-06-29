EPZA to establish special economic processing zone in Voi town

Taita-Taveta Governor Granton Samboja. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Taita-Taveta county government has allocated the Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA) a total of 240 acres of land to put up a multi-billion shillings special economic processing zone in Voi town.

Governor Granton Samboja said the mega project his administration will jointly implement with the EPZA under the public-private partnership (PPP) will create jobs and alleviate poverty in the region.

Speaking at Manga Triangle along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway, when he handed over the title deed to EPZA, the governor said that more than 200 local and foreign investors have expressed interest to invest in agro-processing, manufacturing, textile, motor vehicle assembling and leather industries.

Samboja revealed that international investors from Turkey are among those who have shown interest to invest in the region.

“The Turkey investors among other foreign investors have promised me to set up a vehicle assembling plant while others hide and skin industry in the area with over one million acres potential in ranching. There will be a ready market for our livestock,” the governor told a public rally yesterday.

He said schools, health facilities, a police station, lorry park and a market will be established on the land.

The governor projected that once complete the project will create more than 20,000 jobs for the local youths.

“The mega project is aimed at creating export-oriented investments by stimulating domestic and foreign investments in the area of manufacturing, commercial and service activities. The project will offer direct and indirect jobs for everybody in the region,” said Samboja.

“The project seeks to promote and diversify exports by moving away from traditional to value-added products. The EPZ programme further seeks to develop public infrastructure through the development of public industrial zones such as the intended Voi EPZ,” said EPZA official Gifton Mkaya.

