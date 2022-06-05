× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

German firms root for stability

BUSINESS
By Peter Theuri | Jun 5th 2022 | 2 min read
By Peter Theuri | June 5th 2022
BUSINESS
German companies hope for a peaceful election that will not destabilise business. [iStockphoto]

The German business community in Kenya is confident about the current trading environment.

In the AHK World Business Outlook for Kenya survey, a bi-annual poll that involved the German Business Community of Kenya, 40 per cent of the respondents assessed their current situation to be good, with 56 per cent terming it satisfactory.

Fifty-six per cent expect their business development activities to remain constant in the coming 12 months while 33 per cent think they will be better.

This is as the General Elections cause uncertainty among business people, with the businesses seeking “operational stability,” according to Delegate of German Industry for Eastern Africa Maren Diale-Schellschmidt.

However, the businesses cite economic policy framework, energy prices, commodity prices, trade barriers and currency exchange rates as the five key risks in the economic development of firms belonging to the German business community.

READ MORE

“The short-term expected economic consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine are mainly higher costs of energy, commodities and intermediate expenditure (89 per cent),” said the study report.

The top three predictions of long-term changes in the international division of labour are the changed risk assessment of sites at 52 per cent, increase in political influence on supply chains at 40 per cent and restrictions on termination of business relations in certain regions at 36 per cent, the study.

The German companies said they hope for a peaceful election that will not destabilise business. “With the looming election, German companies are hoping that peace, stability and a smooth transition are maintained as they are imperative for the local economy to fully recover from the shocks witnessed during the Covid-19 pandemic, and for the further development of Kenya as a hub for FDI (foreign direct investment) from Germany,” said German Deputy Ambassador to Kenya Thomas Wimmer.

“The disruption of the supply chain and logistical hardship was expected by slightly more than a third (41 per cent) of the respondents.”

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Energy regulator eyes more revenue in new proposals
The Bill says this would only apply if Kenya's electricity grid attained the N-I reliability status, where it can to a certain degree withstand unexpected failure.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Mint: Sweet and cooling herb you cannot ignore
Mint: Sweet and cooling herb you cannot ignore

MONEY & MARKET

By Jennifer Anyango

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Energy regulator eyes more revenue in new proposals

By Macharia Kamau | 2 hours ago

Energy regulator eyes more revenue in new proposals
Why debt ceiling is a poor tool to cut public borrowing

By Odhiambo Ramogi | 2 hours ago

Why debt ceiling is a poor tool to cut public borrowing
Time to face economic reality after choosing running mates

By XN Iraki | 2 hours ago

Time to face economic reality after choosing running mates
Why workers remain eager to return to offices

By Peter Theuri | 2 hours ago

Why workers remain eager to return to offices
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC