State moots local startups advisory board

ICT CS Joe Mucheru. [David Njaaga, Standard]

The government is considering setting up a startup advisory board under the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs.

The board would be mandated to support the development of science parks and areas of innovation.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Mr Joe Mucheru said the State is committed to working closely with partners to build the country’s skills database.

He was speaking during the annual International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation (IASP) Africa Division Conference at Konza Technopolis yesterday.

He said the board would support more startups that are key to accelerating the digital economy. “I would like to appreciate the efforts on innovations that this conference has showcased. One thing I would like to recommend is that we need to have a startup advisory board,” he said.

“The board that we have at Konza Technopolis aims at developing the infrastructure, but we need a board that can handhold our startups to develop them.”

He said the database would help to identify skills gaps and take action to bridge the gaps, resulting in the development of science parks and areas of innovation.

Education Chief Administrative Secretary Ms Sarah Ruto, who read a speech by CS George Magoha, called on stakeholders in the ICT and education sectors to collaborate for better economic results.

She said the establishment of the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology at Konza will bring more innovators into the country.

