Qatar Airways in drive to woo more flyers

By James Wanzala | Apr 20th 2022 | 1 min read
Qatar Airways at the JKIA. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Qatar Airways has launched a campaign to encourage more people to fly as countries reopen their skies amid falling Covid-19 infections.

Many people have had to put off travel over the last year following the onset of Covid that at some point grounded air travel as countries closed borders and airspaces.

Through the Let’s Fly campaign, Qatar Airways hopes to reverse the trend.

“The world has faced many challenges over the past two years, and as people begin to once again travel for leisure, we hope this campaign will inspire people to have the confidence to take to the skies once more,” said Group Chief Executive Mr Akbar Al Baker.

