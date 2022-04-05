× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Resolution Insurance placed under Statutory Management

BUSINESS
By Stephanie Wangari | Apr 5th 2022
By Stephanie Wangari | April 5th 2022
BUSINESS

Resolution Insurance Company Limited has been placed under Statutory Management by the Commissioner of Insurance for a period of 12 months, starting today.

During this period, the Commissioner of Insurance Limited has appointed the Policyholders Compensation Fund (PCF) as the Statutory Manager.

In a press release dated April 5, 2022, the Insurance Regulatory Authority said the company has been facing a number of challenges particularly relating to its ability to meet its obligations and mitigate its inherent risks.

This, therefore, had invited the Commissioner to intervene on several occassions.

"Despite the various intervention measures taken as provided for by the Insurance Act, Resolution Insurance Company Limited has continued to slide into operational and financial difficulties.

"In particular, the company is not able to settle claims to the detriment of claimants, policyholders and other creditors. The insurer is also not able to comply with statutory requirements relating to capital adequacy, submission of returns and governance structures," reads an excerpt of the statement.

Additionally, the authority said it had had numerous engagements with the Management and Board of the insurer to seek solutions to salvage the company.

However, all the measures had not been successful.

"Resolution Insurance Company Limited is from now henceforth not authorized to transact any new insurance business."

