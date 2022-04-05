× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Frequent change in tax rules not good for business - audit firm

By Graham Kajilwa | Apr 5th 2022 | 2 min read
By Graham Kajilwa | April 5th 2022
PKF Regional Tax Partner Michael Mburugu. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Tax consultancy and audit firm PKF Kenya has opposed numerous amendments to tax regimes during the budget, saying they contribute to the unfavourable business environment in the country.

The firm in its position on tax measures and the country’s economy ahead of 2022/2023 budget reading this Thursday rooted for consistency in tax legislation and management of expenditure.

PKF Regional Tax Partner Michael Mburugu said Kenya needs to urgently adopt a national tax policy to enhance the administrative efficiency of the tax system.

“The unprecedented amendments to the various tax status every year put investors and taxpayers in uncertain situations because they can neither predict what tax changes to expect nor plan for their annual tax affairs,” he said.

Mr Mburugu said an efficient tax system should be hinged on the principles of certainty, ability to pay, convenience and efficiency.

During the briefing, the audit firm highlighted the taxes on petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas saying they have a huge impact on the economy.

Mr Mburugu said petroleum products attract a significant retinue of taxes such as excise tax, import duty, petroleum development levy, import declaration fee, railway development levy and value-added tax.

“These taxes have a huge bearing on the pricing of these products hence the need to reduce and lower the applicable taxes significantly to protect the economy from an imminent collapse,” said Mburugu.

The Ukraine-Russia war has affected the prices of fuel, cooking gas and steel.

Also affected by the Ukraine-Russia war, is fertiliser which Kenya predominantly imports from Russia, therefore, the high prices.

James Mulili, Senior Tax Manager urged the government to consider implementing a special relief on all taxes applicable on importation and sale of fertiliser to enhance food security.” 

Fairmont The Norfolk reopens its doors after 2 years
The hotel that has been in business for over 100 years, is working to ensure it protects its history according to Mehdi Morad.
The gender gap is narrowing, thanks to remote work
For gender diversity in the workplace, remote work is driving much-needed improvement. [iStocl

