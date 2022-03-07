Centum appoints Risper Alaro as Group Finance Director

Risper Alaro appointed as Group Finance Director at Centum [Courtesy]

Centum Investment Company PLC has appointed Risper Alaro as the Group Finance Director effective March 15, 2022.

Alaro, who was on a three-year sabbatical leave, previously served Centum in various leadership capacities for a period of 18 years.

She established Centum Business Solutions Ltd and served as its first Managing Director from 2014.

In the position, she led the provision of business services including finance, tax human resource management, technology, marketing and legal.

“Risper is a practicing certified executive coach and serves as a non-executive directoron the boards of several organisations, including Bank of Kigali (BK), Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) AND Kenya Climate Ventures (KCV),” reads a statement by the board of directors.

Alaro will take over the role previously held by Wambua Kimeu who resigned to pursue other interests.

Share this story