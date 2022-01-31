× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

How Nairobians survive the city's tough life, high cost of living

BUSINESS
By Graham Kajilwa | January 31st 2022
By Graham Kajilwa | January 31st 2022
BUSINESS

A section of Kibra slums, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

You do not need binoculars or a power presentation with graphs, diagrams and soundtracks to tell how life in the city has become expensive for some Nairobians.

Just keenly observe how Nairobians make purchasing decisions for services and goods.

The most sought after option is usually the cheapest in the market.

READ MORE

It is a scene that plays out at most of the mini-bus stages outside Nyayo Stadium for public service vehicles plying Ongata Rongai route.

On any weekday, despite how fast the sun will be setting and the clouds threatening a downpour, only a handful of Nairobians will heed to the begging calls from drivers and conductors to aboard their vehicles whose fare is Sh100.

Almost every other person on the stage always has his or her head buried in their phones chatting or surfing the internet for nothing important. But once the lowest price is announced by another matatu - Sh50, it becomes a fight for survival as passengers struggle to board the matatu and save Sh50.

This scene is common in almost every matatu termini in Nairobi, where passengers hover around the stage like vultures waiting for a dying animal to turn into a carcass.

This illustrates the extent individuals would go to either save a shilling or not spend at all amid the increasingly high cost of living.

It has been reflected as well in their houses as The Standard found out during some interviews with some Nairobians. 

Abraham Munai, a Nairobian, says the cost of living in the city has made him make adjustments in what he once considered as necessities.

There was a time he used to shop for items because they were part of his lifestyle.  Today, the items he buys must be necessities. "I have had to redefine what is basic in my life," he says. 

For example, while blue band margarine was important, today it is not. But while bread still features on his shopping list, he is slowly weaning himself and his family off the wheat.

He prefers meals or food items that can 'kill two birds with one stone. "Sometimes I would prepare arrowroots as supper so that I also have it on the morning as breakfast," he says. 

But a stroll in any market around the city reveals that even the prices of these alternatives are going up. Basic items like sukuma wiki are also becoming expensive going by what traders have been repackaging. Instead of a bunch being sold at Sh5, the packaging has changed to three bunches for Sh20. 

This means if you are used to buying Sh10 worth of sukuma wiki in some areas Ongata Rongai, you have to rethink your budget. 

The best option then for many remains to buy food wholesale. It is what Hesborn Kimani, a photographer and videographer in Nairobi does. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Why Kenya should embrace Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is here with us, and with it come several benefits.
Why energy bills have remained high
High taxes and levies mean the cost of other petroleum and energy products will remain high.

MOST READ

Road to financial freedom: How to have money to last you lifetime
Road to financial freedom: How to have money to last you lifetime

DR PESA

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Why energy bills have remained high

By Macharia Kamau | 57 minutes ago

Why energy bills have remained high
With prices ever going up, Kenyans a tormented lot

By Dominic Omondi | 57 minutes ago

With prices ever going up, Kenyans a tormented lot
Why Kenya should embrace Artificial Intelligence

By Kilemi Thambura | 8 hours ago

Why Kenya should embrace Artificial Intelligence
Pork, sausage prices to go up as Farmers Choice decries double-taxation

By Winfrey Owino | 13 hours ago

Pork, sausage prices to go up as Farmers Choice decries double-taxation
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC