× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Court orders Ponangipalli Rao to continue acting as Mumias receiver-manager

BUSINESS
By Winfrey Owino | November 23rd 2021

Mumias Sugar Company receiver-manager, Ponangipalli Venkata Ramana Rao (with half jacket) during a press conference at the company's boardroom on March 4, 2020. [Nathan Ochunge, Standard]

The High Court has allowed Ponangipalli Rao to continue acting as receiver-manager of Mumias Sugar Company after which it dismissed three of four applications submitted on the matter.

While giving his verdict on Friday, November 19, Justice Alfred Mabeya issued an administrative order against the company, Mumias Sugar, and appointed the 2nd respondent (Mr Rao) as the administrator.

He also allowed Rao to proceed with the process of leasing the Company's assets, but in accordance with the law.

“The receivership of the Company will run concurrently with its administration. Rao will also act as an administrator in addition thereto for purposes of reporting to this Court on the administration of the Company,” Judge Mabeya’s ruling read in part.

READ MORE

 US company tops bids for Mumias lease

 Mumias Sugar receiver manager risks jail term for ignoring summonses

 Why reviving debt-ridden Uchumi and Mumias Sugar remains a tall order

 Why reviving debt-ridden Uchumi and Mumias Sugar remains a tall order

Then went on, “For the avoidance of any doubt, the 2nd respondent (Mr Rao) shall continue to act as the receiver-manager of the Company on behalf of the 1st respondent (KCB Bank) and as per his appointment”.

Rao was also directed to give the court a financial statement of the receivership since his appointment, report financial operations to the court after every six months and give all creditors status quo within 60 days.

In addition, Justice Mabeya restrained the respondents (Mumias Sugar Company and KCB Bank) from directing the receiver-manager on how to carry out his obligations and conduct his business.

The Commercial and Tax Division-based judge also dismissed orders seeking to restrain the Senate from interfering with the miller’s receivership by summoning the receiver-manager.

“Since the matter touched on public interest, each party is to bear its own costs,” Justice Mabeya ordered.

In June this year, Rao was taken to task by Senate’s Agriculture Committee over claims that he sold scrap metal to Devki Steel Mills Limited when he was Kwale Sugar Factory receiver-manager.

Rao admitted to selling scrap metal to Devki Steels Mills Limited while he was at Kwale Sugar Factory but denied having sold a commercial project to Devki.

“There was a time I was the receiver-manager at Kwale Sugar, I sold scrap metal to Devki, but it was just that. No commercial dealing,” said Rao.

The Committee which was at the time probing the failed leasing bid by Devki faulted Rao for failing to publicly advertise the leasing process of the troubled miller.

Rao was appointed as the receiver-manager on September 20, 2019, after KCB took over the company over Sh20 billion debt.

RELATED VIDEOS

Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi's take on the war between the Executive vs Judiciary & the troubled Mumias

Leasing process to be taken to salvage the troubled Mumias Sugar company

Bitter Sugar Wars: Local leaders trade accusations as the row over Mumias Sugar Company continues

Share this story
Changing careers? Consider this
One can seek a new opportunity at the same company or a totally different career elsewhere
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Court hands a lifeline to second 300MW Marsabit wind project
Court hands a lifeline to second 300MW Marsabit wind project

BUSINESS

By Kamau Macharia

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Changing careers? Consider this

By Tony Mutugi | 8 hours ago

Changing careers? Consider this
KPMG saga: London threw me under the bus when I sought justice – Ndung’u

By Dominic Omondi | 15 hours ago

KPMG saga: London threw me under the bus when I sought justice – Ndung’u
Why traditional businesses are rebranding

By Graham Kajilwa | 20 hours ago

Why traditional businesses are rebranding
As Equity tops industry, will KCB roar back into the lead?

By Patrick Alushula | 21 hours ago

As Equity tops industry, will KCB roar back into the lead?
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC