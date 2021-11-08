× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ADC imports 19 bulls for breeding from S Africa

BUSINESS
By Osinde Obare | November 8th 2021

Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) Managing Director Mohammed Bulle during an interview with Standard, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.  [David Njaaga, Standard]

The Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) has imported 19 bulls from South Africa worth Sh14 million to help improve milk and beef production in the country.

ADC Managing Director Mohammed Bulle said the imports bring to 35 the number of bulls sourced from renowned breeders in South Africa in the past year.

Last year, the firm shipped in 16 bulls at the cost of Sh10 million.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the business enterprise on ADC farms in Trans Nzoia County, Bulle said the bulls will land at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on December 10.

He noted that the mature bulls from various genetics are set to help the country address food security and nutritional needs. He said the bulls of Friesian, Ayrshire, Guernsey, Hereford, Red Angus and Simental genetics were scouted from breeders in Western, East Cafe and Free State.

Bulle explained that the additional super breed bulls will enhance semen production from the current 30,000 doses per month to 50,000 doses per month. "The importation of the bulls is in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s big four agenda and we expect to increase semen production from the current 30,000 to 50,000 doses per month in a bid to increase production of milk and beef,’’ said Bulle.

The ADC boss noted that increased semen production will make it affordable to farmers.

While lauding the national government for funding the construction of the Sh1 billion semen plant in Endebess, Bulle said the project is a major milestone in producing semen for local and export consumption.

He observed that the semen centre, which is the second-largest in the country after Kabete has since its inception in 2018 produced 489,774 doses out of which 157,844 doses were distributed to farmers through registered semen providers.

The centre, he noted, can produce a million doses yearly, adding that it will bring down the cost of semen. "The facility has been instrumental in the reduction of the cost of semen in the county. Previously a dose was selling at over Sh1000, but today, it has come down to less than Sh300,’’ said Bulle.

New plant expected to cut drug costs
Square Pharmaceuticals Kenya EPZ Ltd, an investment of Bangladesh-based Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd is set to open a manufacturing plant at EPZ.
Fuel set to cost less in Nairobi as KPC plans truck loading facility
The move will end the use of the privately-owned depots and facilities that attract additional costs passed on to motorists.

