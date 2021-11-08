ADC imports 19 bulls for breeding from S Africa

Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) Managing Director Mohammed Bulle during an interview with Standard, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. [David Njaaga, Standard]

The Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) has imported 19 bulls from South Africa worth Sh14 million to help improve milk and beef production in the country.

ADC Managing Director Mohammed Bulle said the imports bring to 35 the number of bulls sourced from renowned breeders in South Africa in the past year.

Last year, the firm shipped in 16 bulls at the cost of Sh10 million.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the business enterprise on ADC farms in Trans Nzoia County, Bulle said the bulls will land at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on December 10.

He noted that the mature bulls from various genetics are set to help the country address food security and nutritional needs. He said the bulls of Friesian, Ayrshire, Guernsey, Hereford, Red Angus and Simental genetics were scouted from breeders in Western, East Cafe and Free State.

Bulle explained that the additional super breed bulls will enhance semen production from the current 30,000 doses per month to 50,000 doses per month. "The importation of the bulls is in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s big four agenda and we expect to increase semen production from the current 30,000 to 50,000 doses per month in a bid to increase production of milk and beef,’’ said Bulle.

The ADC boss noted that increased semen production will make it affordable to farmers.

While lauding the national government for funding the construction of the Sh1 billion semen plant in Endebess, Bulle said the project is a major milestone in producing semen for local and export consumption.

He observed that the semen centre, which is the second-largest in the country after Kabete has since its inception in 2018 produced 489,774 doses out of which 157,844 doses were distributed to farmers through registered semen providers.

The centre, he noted, can produce a million doses yearly, adding that it will bring down the cost of semen. "The facility has been instrumental in the reduction of the cost of semen in the county. Previously a dose was selling at over Sh1000, but today, it has come down to less than Sh300,’’ said Bulle.

