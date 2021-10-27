× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Troubled Nakumatt sued by its lawyer over Sh126 million legal fee

BUSINESS
By Joackim Bwana | October 27th 2021

A teller serves a customer inside the Nakumatt supermarket within the Village market complex mall, in Nairobi, Kenya, on November 7, 2017.  [File, Standard]

Troubled Nakumatt Holdings Limited and its director Atul Shah have been sued for the non-payment of Sh126 million legal fees.

The firm's lawyer, Daniel Ngonze, has filed several suits against Nakumatt, which was declared insolvent in 2017, to recover his legal fees.

According to court documents, the lawyer claims he represented the firm and its director in seven cases, some up to the Supreme Court.

READ MORE

 Supreme Court stops Kananu swearing-in as Nairobi governor

 Disabled man to be compensated for unfair dismissal by insurance company

 Supreme Court fires strong warning to governors facing graft charges

 We're getting ready for election petitions, says CJ Koome

Ngonze is seeking Sh60 million for two cases he litigated before the Supreme Court and Sh40 million for two other matters in the Court of Appeal.

He is also demanding Sh20 million for two cases he appeared for the firm in the Environment and Lands Court (ELC) and Sh6 million for a matter in the High Court.

The cases, according to the documents, stem from Nakumatt’s battle against its former landlords in Mombasa and Diani in Kwale.

Ideal Location and Nova Holding Limited in Mombasa and South Coast Holdings Limited in Kwale had sued Nakummatt over Sh200m rent arrears.

Ngonze filed a case on behalf of Nakumatt at the Court of Appeal and subsequently the Supreme Court seeking orders to stop the eviction of his client.

Justice Charles Yano had in 2018 issued an order for Nakumatt to be evicted from Nyali Cinemax Mall in Mombasa.

Ngonze said he also submitted before appellate judges, Justices Daniel Musinga, Agnes Murgor and Gatembo Kairu, that ELC judge Charles Yano lacked jurisdiction to order Nakumatt eviction from Nyali Mall in 2018.

Justice Yano had found Nakumatt in breach of the sub-lease agreement dated June 14, 2009, with Ideal Location Limited owners of City Mall in Nyali and had accrued arrears amounting toSh27,812,108 as of November 1, 2017.

Ngonze argued the eviction orders were issued in total disregard of orders of the court in Nairobi that barred landlords from evicting the supermarket pending determination of the case.

Ngonze, in his litigation, said the court in Nairobi had also declined to grant the application by the landlords to re-enter into the premises before the Nakumatt administrator Peter Opondo Kahi had sorted out the issue with the company's creditors.

Nakumatt ran into financial trouble in 2017 and was declared insolvent by the High Court in Nairobi.

The supermarket chain later went under in 2020 with a debt of Sh40 billion with creditors voting last year to have it liquidated.

Kahi was only able to raise Sh5.2 billion and applied for an extension to help in the recovery of between Sh3 billion to Sh4 billion that is tied to ongoing court cases for and against the retailer.

Justice Alfred Mabeya ruled in favour of the administrator, arguing that there were debts and court cases that required to be “managed for the benefit of the retail chain”.

Ngonze now wants Nakumatt to pay for the time and effort he spent in defending it.

RELATED VIDEOS

Omtatah once again files petition in court, challenging the legality of Mwilu’s acting CJ position

Supreme court judges keep off race to replace CJ Maraga, change in education system | Week in Review

Maraga Succession: Supreme court judges keep off race as search for next CJ enters second round

Share this story
Co-op CEO feted for dividend payment, retaining workers
Gideon Muriuki has been feted for paying dividends and retaining workers despite the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
KTDA releases Sh21 billion tea bonuses to farmers
KTDA releases Sh21.6b second disbursement of tea bonuses to more than 600,000 farmers, payments to reflect end of this week.

MOST READ

Foreigners halt KCB stake sale as NSE prices steady
Foreigners halt KCB stake sale as NSE prices steady

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
KTDA releases Sh21 billion tea bonuses to farmers

By Betty Njeru | 48 minutes ago

KTDA releases Sh21 billion tea bonuses to farmers
Co-op CEO feted for dividend payment, retaining workers

By Dominic Omondi | 2 hours ago

Co-op CEO feted for dividend payment, retaining workers
Nowhere to go as lenders shun State entities over loan defaults

By Patrick Alushula | 6 hours ago

Nowhere to go as lenders shun State entities over loan defaults
The two forces behind stock price changes

By Peter Wambu | 8 hours ago

The two forces behind stock price changes
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC