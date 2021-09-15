Amboseli Park elephant adoption kitty gets Sh10m

Minaz Manji Twiga Tours CEO hands over a donation for the Magical Kenya Tembo naming festival to Tourism CS Najib Balala looking on is Rahim Manji sales & marketing Twiga Tours. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Some Sh10 million has been raised towards the upcoming Magical Kenya Tembo Naming Festival to be held next month.

The festival aims at raising funds for the conservation of elephants by putting elephants up for ‘adoption’ with minimum of Sh500,000.

The ‘guardian’ will then have the privilege of naming the elephant.

The festival will be held on October 9, at the Amboseli National Park.

“Conservation of wildlife resources requires us to be innovative. This is the reason we came up with this initiative to raise funds and ensure that the public plays a role in conservation,” said Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala.“We don’t have to build the fences and water pans for wildlife, you as the public or organisations can be our partner and do it and be part of this great festival.”

Expensive affair

During the event, the CS received Sh3 million towards the initiative from Kenya Breweries Ltd, Elephant Cooperation, Twiga Tours and Animal Adoption Advocacy.

KBL is the latest firm to take part in the exercise with the sponsorship of Sh1 million. The company will be adopting two elephants at the park.

Speaking during the partnership announcement, Balala lauded KBL and Kenya Wildlife Service efforts and urged other organisations to join the noble initiative. “Conservation is an expensive affair. It requires concerted efforts to achieve the required results,” said Balala.

KWS Director General Brig (Rtd) John Waweru lauded the sponsors for honouring the call towards the initiative. The Kenya Tourism Board Chief Executive Betty Radier urged firms and individuals to join this year’s event and subsequent programmes.

“Conservation is something that should be a concern for every one of us because it also has an impact on our tourism industry,” said Radier.

KBL Head of Sustainability and Community Engagement Arnolda Shiundu expressed commitment to supporting conservation efforts, noting the historical link between elephants and the Tusker brand.

