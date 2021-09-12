Ramp from Waiyaki Way to Forest Road to remain closed
BUSINESS
By Jael Mboga | September 12th 2021
The Kenya National Highways Authority has extended the closure of the ramp from Waiyaki Way to Forest Road to Monday 20/09/2021.
The statement said the extension will pave way for the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway along Waiyaki Way.
A multi-agency team was last month set up to guide traffic control interventions on Mombasa Road sections under construction.
Kenha said the intervention will include ensuring the sites have adequate and well-signposted lanes, rapid intervention in case of accidents, and well-defined U-turn points.
READ MORE
Nairobi traffic jams may ease on October 15, says KeNHA boss
Mombasa Road sections under construction to be opened to ease traffic
Pedestrians factored in during Expressway construction plans, engineers say
The Nairobi Expressway begins at Mlolongo, connects Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to the CBD, and then terminates at James Gichuru in Westlands.
Motorists are urged to avoid driving on the construction site and follow the designated diversion to avoid raising dust.
The Westlands-James Gichuru section will be opened on September 30, followed by the Haile Selassie-UoN Roundabout that is projected to be opened on October 15.
Since the construction of the 27.1-kilometre Nairobi Express Way began in October 2019, motorists have been experiencing choking gridlock on the route, as the number of lanes on both sides of traffic has been significantly reduced.
The Sh59 billion project is scheduled for completion in June 2022.
KeNHA on August 25 said the highway is 57 per cent complete, with the heavy works having been accomplished.
Pedestrians and cyclists were factored in during the planning and construction of the Nairobi Expressway project, Engineer Stanley Mwawasi said last month.
The engineer, who is in charge of the project, sought to dispel concerns by road users that pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists were not considered during the construction of the Sh60 billion project.
“We met various stakeholders from the boda boda community, to businessmen. We were aware that congestion was going to be an issue,” Mwawasi said during an interview on Spice FM.
He acknowledged that traffic and ways of managing it have become a nightmare in the affected roads since the onset of the construction.
“What has transpired is the challenge of managing this traffic. We made sure that at any given time, even during construction, we maintain at least two lanes, especially the section between JKIA and Mlolongo,” he explained.
RELATED VIDEOS
Je Wakenya wamejiandaa kivipi kumpokea Papa Francis?
Business man Paul Ngugi Kariuki shot dead along Forest road
Police officers arrested by Anti-corruption team while taking bribes along Waiyaki Way
How gambling, digital taxis and lodgings expanded the national cakeRebasing of economy saw some new activities included in the computation of gross domestic product.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
State cancels contracts of six energy companies
BUSINESS
- Kenyan budget carrier Jambojet starts Goma flights in Africa expansion
NEWS
By Reuters
- Thinking of garlic? Go for it, there is a market
ENTERPRISE
- Pandemic-fuelled 'gin revolution' is darling of taxman
BUSINESS
- Investors swim in success with aquarium trade
ENTERPRISE
By Peter Theuri
- 738,000 lost jobs in worst year for Kenyan workers
WORK LIFE