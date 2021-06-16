× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Chairmanless KPA to have no MD soon

BUSINESS
By Willis Oketch | June 16th 2021

Kenya Ports Authority acting managing Director, Salim Rashid and his chairman, Joseph Kibwana [right] tour Mombasa Port during Commissioning of the dockyard tug jetty at the Port.[Omondi Onyango,Standard]

The term of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) chairman General (Rtd) Joseph Kibwana and three other board members lapsed 11 days ago.

And the acting Managing Director Rashid Salim is also expected to proceed on three-month terminal leave on July 1 ahead of his retirement in September.

Yesterday, Kibwana told The Standard that his term at the authority that runs the Port of Mombasa and other harbours in the country expired on June 5.

READ MORE

 Kenya Ports Authority optimistic ahead of Malawi International Basketball tourney

 Imports: How to beat hurdles at the port

 KPA commissions Sh500 million tug boat jetty at dock

 How do you pay a foreign seller you have never met?

“Yes I am not the chairman. My term ended on June 5 this year,” said Kibwana in brief text message. He did not divulge information about the other members whose terms have also expired.

Sources at the port said there was push and pull between the KPA board and the National Treasury over the recruitment of a substantive managing director.

The post fell vacant following the resignation of Dr Daniel Manduku in 2020. On March 3, the Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani rejected the names of three candidates from the board.

Yatani said the three candidates had scored below 70 per cent. According to the CS, the top candidate had 68 per cent.

Yatani ordered the Kibwana-led board to start the recruitment afresh and submit the names of successful candidate within 45 days.

After the repeat exercise, the board sent three names of the candidates who scored over 70 per cent to the CS on April 16. Yatani has, however, not named the MD.

Yesterday, the Dock Workers Union Secretary General Simon Sang warned that the absence of a chairman and CEO might create a crisis, which could stall some operations.

“Since KPA is now making critical decisions, particularly the merger of KPA, Kenya Pipeline Corporation and Kenya Railway Corporation following the President’s Executive Order 5 2020, it is important for the authority to have a chairman to ratify such decisions.”

Also critical, the union noted, is the proposed merger with the Kenya Ferry Services.

“This is a time KPA should not be without the chairman as they have to approve decisions made by KPA top decision-making executive committee,” said Sang.

“Establishing a seamless national transport logistic network bringing together KPA, KPC and KRC is not an easy thing.”

He noted that the setting up of the proposed Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC) requires the affected State agencies to meet regularly and make critical decisions, which must be ratified by board members.  

Kibwana was first appointed chairman in 2005 after he retired as the Chief of General Staff of the Kenya Defence Forces. He served for three years.

However, in 2018 he was again appointed for another three-year term, which ended on June 5.

[email protected]

 

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Port standoff: truck drivers fear for their jobs

Tax Evasion Scam: KRA and KPA officials colluding with importers to help them evade tax

Basketball defending champions Kenya Ports Authority emerge winners of Umoja Safe Spaces

Share this story
Like moth to a flame, attract investors
Investors are very beneficial to start-ups. Unlike lenders, they won’t be hounding you every month for repayments.
Cash-starved Treasury launches process towards fourth Eurobond
The National Treasury has started the process of wooing investors for the country’s fourth Eurobond to be used to plug the budget hole.

MOST READ

The revelations of a drive through a ghost city
The revelations of a drive through a ghost city

OPINION

By XN Iraki

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Yatani goes after digital lenders with licence plan

By Awal Mohammed and Macharia Kamau | 5 hours ago

Yatani goes after digital lenders with licence plan
The revelations of a drive through a ghost city

By XN Iraki | 14 hours ago

The revelations of a drive through a ghost city
Overcoming the growth challenges I faced early in business

By Judith Mukiri Mwobobia | 14 hours ago

Overcoming the growth challenges I faced early in business
Transforming a loss maker into a force for community growth

By Fredrick Obura | 14 hours ago

Transforming a loss maker into a force for community growth
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC