Motorists to pay more as petrol prices up by Sh0.77

Motorists using super petrol will have to dig deeper into their pockets after the government increased the price of the fuel by Sh0.77 per litre, pushing the cost to Sh127.14 in Nairobi.

Users of diesel and kerosene are, however, spared the hike with the cost of the two products remaining unchanged for the fourth consecutive month.

In Nairobi, Diesel and Kerosene will retail at Sh107.66 and Sh97.85 respectively while in Mombasa, Super Petrol and Diesel will retail at Sh124.72 and Sh105.27 in that order

“In the period under review, the price for super petrol increases by Sh0.77 per litre while that of diesel and kerosene remains unchanged,” said Epra in a statement signed by acting director-general Daniel Kiptoo.

Diesel, heavily used by transporters and manufacturers, will sell at Sh108.46 per litre in Kisumu while kerosene, a lighting and cooking fuel largely for the poor, will retail at Sh98.68 in the lake side city.

According to EPRA, the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 1.52 per cent from US$488.69 per cubic metre in April to US$496.10 per cubic metre in May. Diesel increased by 5.08 per cent from US$439.60 per cubic metre to US$461.95 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 4.41 per cent from US$430.40 per cubic metre to US$449.37 per cubic metre.

