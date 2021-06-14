- LBTY - 7.00 0 | -3%
- BAT - 460.00 -5 | -1%
- BOC - 68.00 0 | 0%
- CGEN - 25.00 + 1 | 1%
- WTK - 146.00 0 | 0%
- GLD - 1,890.00 0 | 0%
- LIMT - 340.00 0 | 0%
- BKG - 26.00 -1 | -1%
- KPLC - 1.00 0 | 0%
- ORCH - 10.00 0 | 0%
- SLAM - 10.00 + 1 | 8%
- SMER - 4.00 + 1 | 7%
- SCOM - 42.00 + 1 | 1%
- KCB - 42.00 -1 | -1%
- EQTY - 44.00 0 | 0%
- BRIT - 7.00 0 | -2%
- CTUM - 16.00 0 | 0%
- KEGN - 4.00 0 | 4%
- NMG - 23.00 0 | 0%
- BAMB - 37.00 + 2 | 7%
- EABL - 190.00 0 | 0%
- ABSA - 10.00 0 | 0%
- JUB - 306.00 0 | 0%
- COOP - 12.00 0 | -1%
- DTK - 59.00 0 | 0%
- NCBA - 26.00 0 | -1%
- CIC - 2.00 0 | 1%
- UNGA - 29.00 0 | 0%
- SCBK - 130.00 0 | 0%
- SBIC - 81.00 + 1 | 1%
- NSE - 9.00 0 | 1%
- HFCK - 4.00 0 | -3%
- CABL - 1.00 0 | 0%
- LKL - 4.00 0 | 0%
- SCAN - 6.00 + 1 | 2%
- EVRD - 1.00 0 | 0%
- TPSE - 14.00 0 | -1%
- NBV - 7.00 + 1 | 3%
- XPRS - 4.00 0 | 0%
- UCHM - 0.00 0 | 8%
- CARB - 11.00 0 | 1%
- OCH - 2.00 0 | 0%
- EGAD - 10.00 -1 | -9%
- KAPC - 82.00 0 | 0%
- TOTL - 24.00 -1 | -4%
- FTGH - 1.00 0 | 4%
- UMME - 6.00 0 | 5%
- SGL - 16.00 0 | 0%
- SASN - 17.00 0 | -1%
- TCL - 1.00 0 | 0%
- PORT - 8.00 0 | 0%
- IMH - 22.00 0 | 2%
- KUKZ - 405.00 + 25 | 7%
- FAHR - 6.00 0 | -4%
- KNRE - 2.00 0 | -1%
- HAFR - 0.00 0 | -7%
- MSC - 0.00 0 | 0%
- KQ - 3.00 -1 | 0%
Motorists to pay more as petrol prices up by Sh0.77
BUSINESS
By Fredrick Obura | June 14th 2021
Motorists using super petrol will have to dig deeper into their pockets after the government increased the price of the fuel by Sh0.77 per litre, pushing the cost to Sh127.14 in Nairobi.
Users of diesel and kerosene are, however, spared the hike with the cost of the two products remaining unchanged for the fourth consecutive month.
In Nairobi, Diesel and Kerosene will retail at Sh107.66 and Sh97.85 respectively while in Mombasa, Super Petrol and Diesel will retail at Sh124.72 and Sh105.27 in that order
“In the period under review, the price for super petrol increases by Sh0.77 per litre while that of diesel and kerosene remains unchanged,” said Epra in a statement signed by acting director-general Daniel Kiptoo.
READ MORE
Dirty fuel: Burning sacks sucking life out of Korogocho residents
Motorists to pay more for petrol
Sale of Kerosene dips 27pc on less cooking by the poor
Diesel, heavily used by transporters and manufacturers, will sell at Sh108.46 per litre in Kisumu while kerosene, a lighting and cooking fuel largely for the poor, will retail at Sh98.68 in the lake side city.
According to EPRA, the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 1.52 per cent from US$488.69 per cubic metre in April to US$496.10 per cubic metre in May. Diesel increased by 5.08 per cent from US$439.60 per cubic metre to US$461.95 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 4.41 per cent from US$430.40 per cubic metre to US$449.37 per cubic metre.
RELATED VIDEOS
KPC dispel rumors about fuel shortage
POLYTHENE TO DIESEL: How to use Polythene to make diesel
Turkana’s Curse?- Kala Azar, one of the neglected tropical diseases infecting upto 4,000 Kenyans
Why you will not pay through the nose for diapersInitially, diapers used to be for high-class citizens. Their market was limited to that social class.
Tips to stay safe when transferring money via online platformsMoney sent back home by Kenyans abroad continue to provide a stable source of foreign exchange for Kenya while supporting many households.
MOST READ
Alcohol: Treasury’s cash cow staggers from Covid-19 effects
BUSINESS
- CS backs subcontracting of mega projects to locals
BUSINESS
- Treasury’s insatiable appetite for loans crowds out private sector
NEWS
- Surviving the new CEO: How managers can keep their jobs
WORK LIFE
- No wild goose chase: Goose farming does pay handsomely
MONEY & MARKET
- World Bank grants polytechnic Sh1b to boost recycling skills
BUSINESS