× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Parastatal reforms at snail's pace despite last year's promises

BUSINESS
By Frankline Sunday | June 11th 2021

Treasury CS Ukur Yatani presents the 2021/22 budget to the National Assembly on June 10, 2021. [David Njaaga,Standard]

While presenting his first Budget Policy Statement (BPS) in Parliament last year, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani told legislators that the government was on course to restructure several parastatals that have been a drain on taxpayers. 

Then only a few weeks in office, Yatani exuded confidence that the enterprises identified including hotels, sugar-milling companies and national airline Kenya Airways would be restructured within the financial year. 

“The State privatisation programme remains on course,” he said in the BPS. “The privatisation objective aims at unlocking the potential of the identified institutions to capacity expansion, modernisation, performance and efficiency improvement.”

Treasury also said the process would give the revamped entities additional scope to raise funds from the private sector and the capital markets, improve their competitiveness and cut their reliance on taxpayer funds.  

READ MORE

 Yatani throws in a slew of tax incentives to boost production

 Varsities, NMS biggest losers in Supplementary Budget changes

 Sh38 billion to cushion vulnerable population

 Yatani seeks to halt funding to counties with supplier debts

Highly-indebted

Parastatal reform has been a moving target for the government’s finance chiefs in recent years but progress has been slow. Last month, the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) faulted Treasury for failing to resolve the issue.

“Treasury should restructure State-owned enterprises (SOEs), especially the highly-indebted ones that are unable to meet their operational costs with a view of privatising some of them by end of the 2021-22 financial year,” said the National Assembly. In response, Treasury said the government was developing a strategy to address governance at SOEs as well as the financial pressures they faced.

However, the recent decision by Kenya to seek a Sh256.8 billion facility from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) earlier this year could be the catalyst that finally sees Treasury walk its talk.

According to the IMF, the three-year financing package is meant to support the government’s Covid-19 response and reduce the country’s debt burden.

As part of the efforts to cut State spending, the IMF has identified key areas of the public sector that require significant reforms, one of them being SOEs.

Data from Treasury and IMF projections indicate that taxpayers will have forked out Sh493 billion in wages and benefits to the civil service for the 2020/2021 financial year, marking an increase of Sh44 billion from the previous year. This is projected to jump to Sh535 billion in the next financial year. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Government promise to resettle IDPs

KTN Prime Business Full bulletin 17th March 2016

Signed Kenya Japan Agreement to increase energy production

Share this story
Yatani throws in a slew of tax incentives to boost production
The contentious digital service tax (DST) has had its purview shrunk in the Finance Bill by exempting Kenyan residents.
Varsities, NMS biggest losers in Supplementary Budget changes
The Ministry of Energy lost Sh6.5 billion while the National Treasury lost Sh3.5 billion.

MOST READ

Gulf Energy sues Rubis contesting Sh4b refund
Gulf Energy sues Rubis contesting Sh4b refund

NEWS

By Frankline Sunday

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Yatani throws in a slew of tax incentives to boost production

By Graham Kajilwa | 25 minutes ago

Yatani throws in a slew of tax incentives to boost production
Varsities, NMS biggest losers in Supplementary Budget changes

By Dominic Omondi | 25 minutes ago

Varsities, NMS biggest losers in Supplementary Budget changes
KMRC to float bond to fund low-cost housing

By Esther Dianah | 5 hours ago

KMRC to float bond to fund low-cost housing
State's Sh20b plan to boost local manufacturing

By Frankline Sunday | 5 hours ago

State's Sh20b plan to boost local manufacturing
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC