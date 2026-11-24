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Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho. [File, Standard]

A Malindi court has temporarily barred Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho from awarding mining rights for manganese at Lali Hills in Tana River County, following a petition by members of the Orma pastoralist community.

Fourteen community members, led by National Youth Congress Organising Secretary Abdulkadir Guyo and Tana River Youth Council President Jai Mohamed Elema, filed the petition to stop large-scale mining on 155.7749 square kilometres of land they say is used for community grazing.

The petition names Joho, Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai and the State Department for Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs as respondents, with Tana River County Government, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and the National Land Commission (NLC) listed as interested parties.

Justice Jane Onyango issued interim conservatory orders stopping the ministry from awarding the tender for large-scale manganese mining at Lali Hills, advertised under Gazette Notice No. 4261. The court also barred the signing of any mining contracts and the granting of mineral rights over the designated area.

In a ruling dated October 28, 2026, the judge further prohibited prospecting, exploration, mining, inspections and sampling. However, the ministry may continue receiving and evaluating proposals, provided no award is made and all bidders are notified of the court order.

Guyo told the court that Lali Hills forms part of ancestral community land used by the Orma and other pastoralist communities for grazing for centuries. He said the hills are also a sacred prayer site and lie along the Malka Halaku livestock corridor leading to the Galana River.

The petitioners argue that the ministry, county government and NLC failed to consult the community before designating the area, conducting geological surveys and advertising the tender.

“We learnt of the designation through the media,” Guyo said, adding that GSU and Kenya Wildlife Service officers had been stationed along the community’s watering corridor.

The respondents maintain that the land is unregistered community land held in trust by the county government under Article 63(3) of the Constitution.

Ministry official Thomas Mutwiwa said manganese is a strategic mineral and that suspending the tender could discourage investors. He told the court that the designation followed statutory procedures and was approved by the Mineral Rights Board after reviewing geological assessments.