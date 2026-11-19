Kenya is finalising the name for its crude oil after the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum narrowed it down to four options ahead of the start of production on December 1.
Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi said the Ministry is reviewing the final four contenders, selected from public submissions gathered during an October nationwide naming drive, before presenting a final recommendation to President William Ruto.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…