Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi says that the name will serve as the crude’s calling card in international commodities trading. [File, Standard]

Kenya is finalising the name for its crude oil after the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum narrowed it down to four options ahead of the start of production on December 1.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi said the Ministry is reviewing the final four contenders, selected from public submissions gathered during an October nationwide naming drive, before presenting a final recommendation to President William Ruto.