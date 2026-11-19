The scene of a collapsed perimeter wall at a construction site along Riverside Drive in Nairobi that killed four workers. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

There is a growing safety crisis in the built environment, with at least 25 structures collapsing countrywide in the last 11 months, killing 38 people.

The latest incidents, including the collapse of a 12-storey building in Eastleigh and an eight-storey structure along the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Syokimau access road, both in Nairobi, have once again exposed the dangers posed by poorly supervised construction and possible regulatory failures.