Audio By Vocalize

Family Bank CEO Nancy Njau during the release of the lender's third-quarter 2026 financial results in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Family Bank Group has reported a 68 per cent increase in after-tax profit to Sh6 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, up from Sh3.6 billion in the same period last year.

According to the bank’s financial statements, the jump was driven by aggressive balance sheet expansion, higher interest-earning assets, and single-ticket lending capacity unlocked by the lender’s recent listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

Total assets rose by 22 per cent to Sh247.5 billion, with 88 per cent of the portfolio deployed in interest-earning investments. Customer deposits increased by 24 per cent to Sh182.3 billion, up from Sh146.8 billion in September 2025, expanding the bank's customer base to over 1.4 million.

Total operating income climbed by 26 per cent to Sh18.6 billion, up from Sh14.7 billion in the prior year, buoyed by a 37 per cent jump in net interest income, while non-funded income closed at Sh3.6 billion.

Family Bank Chief Executive Nancy Njau said the NSE listing has elevated the institution's market profile and expanded its capacity to fund large corporate deals alongside retail clients.

“Listing at the NSE was a very major milestone for us as Family Bank,” Njau said. “We raised the profile of the bank; we are able to serve our customers better. If you look at the ticket size, today in Family Bank, if a single customer comes and wants around SH 6.7 billion, they are able to get it, courtesy of the profile that Family Bank has achieved.”

Additionally, the listing has ushered in a new chapter, underpinned by greater transparency, accountability, and long-term value creation for shareholders.

Over the nine months, the bank disbursed over Sh91 billion to the private sector—representing a 14 per cent expansion of the loan book to Sh118.2 billion, outpacing the industry average growth of 10.6 per cent. Over 70 per cent of the credit went to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and consumer banking.

According to the bank, the step-up from last year’s 55 per cent annual profit growth is attributed to deliberate asset optimisation and concessional funding from development finance partners, which has enabled the lender to offer single-digit US dollar loans at below 10 per cent.

“Last year, the bank announced a 55 per cent growth in profitability. This year we are announcing a 68 per cent year-on-year increase, which to us confirms the level of consistency. Returning over 50 per cent year-on-year shows that it is not by luck. It is actually as a result of a well-crafted and well-executed strategy, which we monitor every week, every day,” said Chief Finance Officer Paul Ngarangari.

Despite rising sector-wide credit risks, the lender kept defaults in check through early-warning tracking systems and borrower financial literacy workshops, even as loan loss provisions increased by 27 per cent to Sh1.7 billion to cushion the growing book. Consequently, operating expenses rose by 11 per cent to Sh11.4 billion.

With Sh182.3 billion in deposits against a Sh118.2 billion loan book, the bank holds over Sh60 billion in liquidity available for onward lending. Its liquidity ratio stood at 62 per cent, well above the 20 per cent statutory minimum, while shareholders’ funds grew by 29 per cent to Sh36.4 billion.