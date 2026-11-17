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A worker picks tea on a farm. [File, Standard]

The tea industry's transformation is attributed to reforms initiated four years ago, which have helped growers access financial credit.

The reforms have seen tea growers benefit from an increase in green leaf payment from Sh16 to Sh30 per kilogramme, paid on the 5th of every month, a move that has boosted their creditworthiness.

KTDA Holding Board Chairman Enos Njeru said factory boards have been promoting the plucking and production of quality green leaf at the farm level, which has helped achieve better prices at the Mombasa Tea Auction and in overseas direct markets.

Njeru spoke at the National Independent Church of Africa (NICA) in Mugui, Runyenjes, Embu, after declaring his interest in the Runyenjes parliamentary seat. He will battle it out with the incumbent, Patrick Muchangi.

Those present included National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, among others.

“In the past, farmers had to wait for an entire month before they accessed their money; now, this issue has been corrected,” Njeru said.

The KTDA Holding Board Chairman said he had ensured that farmers' resources were protected against misappropriation.

“I worked on the tea farms, helping my parents with plucking at a young age, thus understanding all the challenges and their solutions to ensure the prosperity of the industry,” said Njeru.

He weathered storms at KTDA since taking the helm in July 2023, remaining truthful and dedicated to serving Kenya's 700,000 tea growers.

“If elected to Parliament, I will ensure the tea farmers' interests are addressed through effective legislation designed to protect the industry from any form of manipulation,” he said.

Ichung’wah said Njeru had been keen to pursue the Sh13 billion fertiliser subsidy through the parliamentary Agriculture Committee, seeking a supplementary budget and working on how to remit the payment to the 71 factories.

“Internal wars in KTDA, fronted against Njeru, are part of the scheme pursued by two MPs who are seeking to collect debt on behalf of KTDA,” he said.