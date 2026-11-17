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Outgoing Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait received the Giovanni Buttarelli Award 2026 during the 48th Global Privacy Assembly in Brussels. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s outgoing Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait has received the Giovanni Buttarelli Award 2026 in recognition of her contribution to data protection and international regulatory cooperation, as the country moves closer to securing a landmark data adequacy arrangement with the European Union (EU).

Kassait received the award during the 48th Global Privacy Assembly, held alongside bilateral engagements in Brussels, where Kenya and the EU also concluded technical negotiations on a proposed mutual data adequacy arrangement.

The arrangement could allow personal data to move freely and securely between the two jurisdictions, opening new opportunities for digital trade, investment and business process outsourcing.

The milestone brings Kenya closer to becoming the first African country to secure a mutual data adequacy arrangement with the EU, potentially strengthening its position as a destination for technology companies and international service providers.

The conclusion of the negotiations was announced on Monday following a bilateral meeting between European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection Michael McGrath and Kassait.

The talks, which began in 2024, involved Kenya's Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) and the European Commission's Directorate-General for Justice and Consumers.

The two sides will now begin their respective formal processes towards adopting mutual adequacy decisions, a step that would establish a framework for cross-border transfers of personal data without requiring additional transfer safeguards for transactions covered by the arrangement.

For Kenyan businesses, the proposed framework could lower regulatory hurdles when handling European customer information, particularly in sectors such as business process outsourcing, financial services, research and digital technology.

It is also expected to support Kenya's digital services export ambitions and complement the Kenya-EU Economic Partnership Agreement, which provides a framework for expanding trade between the two markets.

Principal Secretary for ICT and the Digital Economy John Tanui, who witnessed the reading of the joint statement in Brussels, said the conclusion of technical negotiations would create opportunities for businesses in both markets to expand investments.

The proposed arrangement comes as countries increasingly compete to attract digital services investments, with data protection standards emerging as an important consideration for companies transferring customer and business information across borders.

However, the conclusion of technical negotiations does not mean the adequacy arrangement is already operational. The two jurisdictions must complete their respective formal adoption processes before the framework takes effect.

The twin developments place Kenya's data protection agenda at the centre of discussions on international digital trade, where the ability to demonstrate adequate safeguards for personal information is increasingly important to attracting cross-border business.