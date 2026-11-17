Kenya has called on African Union (AU) member states to fully implement a 0.2 per cent levy on eligible imports, backing a financing mechanism projected to raise approximately $1.2 billion (about Sh155 billion) annually for the continental body.
The country is warning that chronic underfunding has left the AU and regional blocs unable to fulfil their core mandates.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…