Macadamia farmers welcome extension of in-shell nuts export window

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Macadamia farmers sort out nuts. [File, Standard]

The government has extended the duration for exporting raw macadamia nuts for another six months, aiming to clear more than 30,000 metric tonnes currently in farmers' and processors' stores.

The Agricultural Food Authority (AFA) has written to the macadamia nut dealers, directing them to utilise the six-month window to facilitate the marketing of the remaining stocks of the unprocessed nuts and provide additional market opportunities.

Across the counties, the stakeholders welcomed the decision and celebrated the action by the regulatory body in the issuance of licenses.

AFA Acting Director Calistus Kundu in a circular dated November 13, indicated that the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, granted permission to extend the controlled export window of the unprocessed nuts.

The ban was lifted following the pressure mounted by the Nut Traders of Association of Kenya and the Kenya Macadamia Growers Association, citing that more than 30,000 metric tonnes of nuts were going to waste in the counties.

The leadership of the two organizations had protested that the three-month export window between July and October failed to achieve the objective after only 1,500 metric tonnes were exported against 14,000 metric tonnes.

“The extension was recommended during the Macadamia industry stakeholder forum held on November 5 in Gatanga, Murang’a. Take note of this extension and fully cooperate with AFA to ensure there is effective implementation,” read part of the circular addressed to the macadamia stakeholders.

Last week, Kundu affirmed that the regulator has started issuing the export licenses to the dealers to help them ship the remaining inshell that was yet to be cleared.

Kundu said the controlled export was a strategy to ensure dealers adhered to KRA requirements.

On Sunday, many dealers confirmed they had received export licenses from AFA without being allocated any quota.Peter Kiumi, a leading macadamia dealer, said the license allows them to ship all the tonnes yet to be sold.

“ The grant of the six months will help the farmers achieve better prices from the international market,” said Kiumi.