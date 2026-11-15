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Germany-Kenya labour mobility pact opens opportunities for youth

By John Maina | Nov. 15, 2026
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German Ambassador to Kenya Sebastian Groth reaffirmed the commitment to expanding skills development and labour mobility cooperation with Kenya. [Courtesy]

Thirty-three Kenyan youth have been selected to undertake vocational training linked to employment opportunities in Germany’s hospitality sector.

The announcement was made during the Kenya-Germany Skills and Labour Mobility Forum held in Nairobi.

The forum brought together German employers, Kenyan technical and vocational education and training institutions, government representatives, development partners and labour mobility practitioners to strengthen cooperation on skills development and international employment.

The one-day forum explored opportunities for expanding safe and structured labour mobility between Kenya and Germany. Discussions focused on skills development, industry partnerships, ethical recruitment, recognition of qualifications and preparing Kenyan youth for successful employment abroad. The initiative forms part of the Talent Gateway Programme, implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on behalf of the German Government.

The 33 successful candidates form the second cohort under the initiative, following the departure of 31 Kenyan trainees to Germany in August 2026 to undertake vocational training in the hospitality and landscaping sectors.

They will first undergo preparatory training in Kenya, focusing on German language skills, hospitality competencies and intercultural orientation. They will subsequently travel to Germany for a two-year dual vocational training programme in hospitality.

Speaking during the forum, German Ambassador to Kenya Sebastian Groth reaffirmed her government’s commitment to expanding skills development and labour mobility cooperation with Kenya. “This combination of practical skills and theoretical skills is quite important,” he said, noting that the approach strengthens the link between training and employment,” said the envoy.

Secretary for Administration in the State Department for Labour and Skills Development Moses Ivuto urged candidates to understand their employment contracts, recruitment costs and rights before travelling abroad.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that Kenyans seeking employment abroad understand their rights, obligations and working conditions,” Ivuto emphasised. Director, Skills and Expertise Division, Irene Karari inn the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, described the partnership as an important opportunity to connect Kenya’s young workforce with Germany’s demand for skilled professionals.

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Germany-Kenya Labour Pact GIZ German Language Ambassador Sebastian Groth
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