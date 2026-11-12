Irony of rising tea exports, shrinking gains for farmers

Kenya may be shipping more tea to the world than ever before, but the growing export volumes are not translating into better returns for the small-scale farmers.
For a country that boasts to be the third leading tea producer globally, Sh12 a kilogram as bonus, no doubt, sounds like an insult to a small-scale farmer who believes he has had a good season.
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