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Co-op Bank investors to receive Sh8.8b payout after profit surge

By Brian Ngugi | Nov. 12, 2026
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Co-op Bank Group CEO Gideon Muriuki attributes the earnings growth to a sharp drop in loan loss provisions. [File, Standard]

Co-operative Bank of Kenya (Co-op Bank) will pay out Sh8.8 billion in interim dividend to its shareholders after net earnings for the nine months to September 2026 rose by 27.2 per cent to hit Sh27.4 billion.

This comes as the tier one lender ramps up interim payouts and builds a reputation as one of the most consistent dividend stocks on the Nairobi bourse.

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