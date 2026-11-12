Parliament calls for special audit into Quickmart share sale

Capital Markets Authority approved the Quickmart share sale. [File, Standard]

Questions are now emerging over the Quickmart share sale, with calls for an urgent special audit into the recently concluded initial public offering (IPO).

The calls for a special audit into the sale of shares in supermarket chain Quickmart came just days after the supermarket chain concluded its Sh15 billion IPO priced at Sh7.50 per share, with expectations of a debut on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).