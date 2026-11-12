Why the super-rich are abadoning the property market

Prices of apartments in Kiambu, Ngong, and Ruaka cooled off in the third quarter of the year, resulting in a drop in the amount of rent charged during the period.
The latest HassConsult index shows this cooling off compounded into the annual drop in asking price, which was highest in Ruaka at negative 4.6 per cent.
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