Tea factories under KTDA net Sh 968 million at the Mombasa Tea auction

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The KTDA-managed factories netted Sh 968.68 million after the auction of 2,511,437 kgs of made tea through the Mombasa Tea Auction in the weekly auction. [File,Standard]

The KTDA-managed factories netted Sh 968.68 million after the auction of 2,511,437 kgs of made tea through the Mombasa Tea Auction in the weekly auction.

The earnings by the smallholder factories were less than Sh 1,086,258,987 earned last week, after the sale of 2,835,223 kgs.

In the auction, factories that achieved the best prices were Githongo Sh 442 ($3.43) per kg, Mununga Sh439($3.41) per kg, Kinoro Sh 437($3.39) per kg, Imenti Sh436 ($3.38) per kg, Gacharage Sh 437($3.37) per kg, among others

East African Tea Traders Association report outlined that in the week, factories of Mununga and Rukuriri offered the highest volumes of made tea of 102,924 kgs and 92,206 kgs, respectively.

Factories in the Mt Kenya region that fetched low prices were Kanyenya ini Sh 380.55 ($2.95) per kgs and Michimikuru Sh363.78($2.82) per kg.

KTDA Holding Chairman Mr Enos Njeru said in the week, factories in Mt Kenya region continued to perform better through the production of quality teas that have attracted the global market.

“Kenya’s tea farmers have remained steadfast in adhering to the agricultural recommendations; thus, the produce has continued to attract the local and the international markets,” said Njeru.

EATTA Managing Director George Omuga outlined that Rwanda offered 191,000 kgs, with a kilogramme trading at Sh 441.18 (3.42) per kg; Kenya 4,858,850 kgs at Sh318.63(2.47) per kg, Uganda 757,369 kgs at Sh 171.57 (1.33) perkg, and Burundi25,168kgs, Sh197.37($1.53) per kg.

“In the buyer’s category, 43 companies participated in the market, where LAB International purchased 1,006,808 kgs, followed by Global Tea 865,127 kgs, Mombasa Coffee 574,346 kgs, Mitchell Cotts 509,321 kgs, among others,” said Mr Omuga.