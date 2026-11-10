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Nairobi summit seeks to unlock global capital and African market deals

By John Maina | Nov. 10, 2026
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Nairobi will host a high-level delegation of international investors, cross-border corporate leaders, and regional economic policymakers later this month.

The third edition of the Zorah Global Conference on November 27 centres on the theme "Global Capital for Impact in Africa".

Organisers say the 2026 summit transcends standard corporate networking and seeks to bridge the gap between global institutional liquidity and credible, investment-ready enterprise opportunities across the African continent.

The upcoming conference features a curated lineup of public- and private-sector leaders shaping the continental growth narrative. Confirmed speakers include Abubakar Hassan, the Principal Secretary for the State Department for Investment Promotion, and John Mwendwa, the CEO of Invest Kenya, who will provide crucial insights into national regulatory frameworks and market-entry incentives.

Other speakers include Myriam Sidibe, Chief Mission Officer at Brands on a Mission, who will lead discussions on sustainable development and impact investing, and Eric Asuma, the Co-founder of Hisa and The Kenyan Wall Street, who will address modern funding infrastructure and capital market integration.

The day-long forum is structured around three transactional pillars: driving direct access to capital, strengthening pan-African and European strategic partnerships, and converting high-level introductions into executable commercial contracts.

This focus targets institutional investors seeking diversified portfolios, scaling local entrepreneurs seeking growth capital, and corporate pioneers expanding across borders.

Registration is now open globally to verified business leaders and investment professionals via official Tai Zorah Global channels.

As regional economic integration accelerates under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the Nairobi gathering stands out as a timely catalyst for mobilising foreign direct investment and unlocking tangible commercial outcomes across emerging African markets.

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Related Topics

Zorah Global Conference Global Capital for Impact in Africa African Market Deals AfCFTA
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