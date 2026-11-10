Faulu eyes more business after system revamp

Audio By Vocalize

Faulu Microfinance Bank's newly deployed system merges software with infrastructure to minimise downtime. [File, Standard]

Faulu Microfinance Bank has deployed new core banking and omni-channel digital banking platforms that position the bank to scale its operations and bridge the capability gap in the competitive financial sector.

The digital transformation was executed by a consortium of MuRong Technology, Huawei, and Computech Ltd in 10 months.

“This upgrade strengthens our ability to serve our clients better today while giving us greater capacity to innovate for the future,” stated Faulu Microfinance Bank Chief Executive Julius Ouma.

The newly deployed system merges software with infrastructure to minimise downtime, maximise concurrent processing, and give the bank the agility to launch new digital lending products in days instead of months.

“Partnering with Faulu allowed us to showcase the true power of agile financial technology,” said the co-founder of MuRong Technology Michael Huang.

“A modern core banking system is only as strong as the infrastructure supporting it,” noted Huawei Solutions Architect Victor Muganda.

The rollout unifies Faulu’s digital touchpoints into an omni-channel ecosystem.“Managing an integration of this scale required meticulous coordination,” explained Chief Revenue Officer at Computech Ltd, Adam Nyaga.

With the upgraded system, frontline officers gain a 360-degree real-time view of customer histories, transaction touchpoints, and active insurance solutions, eliminating operational fragmentation.

“We are telling Kenya’s entrepreneurs that we see them, we understand their cash flows, and we no longer need to demand logbooks or title deeds to support their growth,” said Senior Manager of Marketing and Communications at Faulu Microfinance Bank Gloria Kositany. []