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Is your house too small or indoor appliances, gadgets eat more space

By Graham Kajilwa | Nov. 5, 2026
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Smaller Nairobi homes are driving demand for compact appliances and smarter space-saving designs. [iStockphoto]

If there is any piece of interior design that always catches the eye whenever you walk into a traditional Kenyan home, it is the television cabinet.

These pieces of furniture may come in all shapes and colours, but one size - huge - stretching from one corner of the living room to the other, with the shine on their varnish finish always blinding, no matter the time of day.

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Related Topics

Compact Homes Interior Design Space-Saving Appliances Nairobi Apartment Sizes
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