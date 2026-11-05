Is your house too small or indoor appliances, gadgets eat more space

Smaller Nairobi homes are driving demand for compact appliances and smarter space-saving designs. [iStockphoto]

If there is any piece of interior design that always catches the eye whenever you walk into a traditional Kenyan home, it is the television cabinet.

These pieces of furniture may come in all shapes and colours, but one size - huge - stretching from one corner of the living room to the other, with the shine on their varnish finish always blinding, no matter the time of day.