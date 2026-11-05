Is your house too small or indoor appliances, gadgets eat more space

If there is any piece of interior design that always catches the eye whenever you walk into a traditional Kenyan home, it is the television cabinet.
These pieces of furniture may come in all shapes and colours, but one size - huge - stretching from one corner of the living room to the other, with the shine on their varnish finish always blinding, no matter the time of day.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…